Renault Kwid Prices Slashed: Fully-Loaded Climber MT Now Costs Rs 5 Lakh

Renault India has updated the Kwid with a revised variant strategy, lower prices and minor cosmetic changes aimed at making the hatchback easier for first-time buyers to understand and purchase. The refreshed range now starts at Rs 4.53 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.61 lakh (ex-showroom), while the fully-loaded Climber manual can be had for an effective Rs 5 lakh through Renault's online sales platform.

One of the biggest changes comes in the form of streamlining the variant structure. The Kwid is now offered in just two variants: Evolution and Climber, down from four earlier. The variants themselves remain unchanged in terms of equipment.

2026 Renault Kwid: Prices Revised Across The Range

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Evolution 1.0 MT Rs 4.66 lakh Rs 4.53 lakh Rs 13,000 Evolution 1.0 AMT Rs 5.00 lakh Rs 4.90 lakh Rs 10,000 Climber 1.0 MT Rs 5.58 lakh Rs 5.15 lakh Rs 43,000 Climber 1.0 AMT Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 5.61 lakh Rs 38,000

All prices ex-showroom



Renault has reduced prices across all available versions of the Kwid as part of the update. The Evolution MT is now priced at Rs 4.53 lakh, down by Rs 13,000, while the AMT version is cheaper by Rs 10,000 at Rs 4.90 lakh. The Climber sees the biggest reduction, with the manual variant now costing Rs 5.15 lakh, Rs 43,000 less than before. The Climber AMT, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 5.61 lakh, reflecting a price cut of Rs 38,000.

Buyers purchasing the Climber trim online will also receive an additional Rs 15,000 cash benefit, bringing the effective price down to Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual version.

2026 Renault Kwid: What's New?

The updates themselves are subtle. The Kwid now wears Renault's new logo, while the Climber gets redesigned wheel covers as part of the refresh. Beyond that, the hatchback remains largely unchanged both inside and out.

The move to a two-variant strategy means buyers now only have to choose between the Evolution and Climber trims, although the feature set has been carried over from the outgoing model.

One notable talking point is that the base Evolution variant continues to get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it the most affordable car in India to offer a touchscreen as standard. However, six airbags are still not offered across the range and remain exclusive to the top-spec Climber variant.

2026 Renault Kwid: Features

Feature highlights include a fully digital instrument cluster, rear parking camera, keyless entry, power windows, power steering and dual-tone interiors. The Climber further adds its signature exterior accents and some additional styling elements. The hatchback also retains its 184 mm ground clearance and 279-litre boot space.

2026 Renault Kwid: Powertrain

The Kwid continues with its 1.0-litre petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT option. Both trim levels are offered with both transmission choices. A dealer-level CNG kit is also available for an additional Rs 70,449.

The updated Kwid is now available across Renault dealerships and through the company's online sales platform.