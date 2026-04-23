BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the F 450 GS in India, with prices starting at Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom). For India, the motorcycle is offered in three variants: Basic, Exclusive, and the more off-road-focused GS Trophy. Bookings for the motorcycle are open across the country, with deliveries set to begin in June 2026.

Also read: BMW F 450 GS Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Images



F 450 GS Variants Price (ex-showroom) Basic Rs 4.70 lakh Exclusive Rs 4.90 lakh GS Trophy (e-clutch standard) Rs 5.30 lakh

BMW F 450 GS: Variant-wise Details

BMW F 450 GS Base Variant:

Finished in Cosmic Black, the base F 450 GS comes equipped with a full-LED headlight setup with DRLs and a 6.5-inch TFT display. It packs in a fairly comprehensive electronics suite including ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), MSR and WAD, along with three riding modes – Rain, Road and Enduro.



On the hardware front, it rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, paired with upside-down forks offering 180 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload. Additionally, it gets adjustable hand levers, heated grips, a USB-C charging socket, and an adjustable rear brake lever.

BMW F 450 GS Exclusive Variant:

Also offered in Cosmic Black, the Exclusive variant builds on the base model with a few more touring and off-road-friendly additions. It gets off-road footpegs, black hand guards and a plastic engine guard.

Feature-wise, it introduces Riding Modes Pro, which includes Enduro Pro mode, along with Shift Assistant Pro (bidirectional quickshifter). A clear windshield is also part of the package.

BMW F 450 GS GS Trophy Variant:

The top-spec GS Trophy variant stands out in Racing Blue Metallic with distinct visual elements like a white main frame and white hand guards. It leans more towards off-road use, not just in appearance but also in equipment.

It comes with a tinted rally-style windshield, sport suspension and an aluminium engine guard. This variant also gets BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) as standard.

Also read: 2026 BMW M 1000 R Launched In India At Rs 33.50 Lakh

BMW F 450 GS: Engine

Powering the F 450 GS is a 420 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. BMW claims a top speed of 165 kmph, while the 0-100 kmph sprint is rated at 5.9 seconds. The bike gets a 14-litre fuel tank and a claimed fuel efficiency of over 26 kmpl.

BMW F 450 GS: Design and Features

In terms of design, the F 450 GS carries forward familiar GS styling cues, drawing inspiration from larger models in the lineup. Up front, it features an X-shaped LED daytime running light, similar to the one seen on the R 1300 GS.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display for instrumentation. Three riding modes -- Road, Rain and Enduro -- are offered as standard, while Enduro Pro mode is available from the Exclusive variant onwards. Adjustable levers and heated grips are also part of the standard equipment list.

BMW F 450 GS: Cycle Parts

The F 450 GS rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, fitted with dual-purpose tyres. Suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm KYB upside-down fork at the front, with rebound and compression adjustability available on the Sport and GS Trophy variants. At the rear, the bike uses a hollow cast aluminium swingarm with a centrally mounted KYB monoshock, adjustable for preload and rebound damping. Suspension travel stands at 180 mm at both ends, and seat height is set at 845 mm.

Braking is managed by a 310 mm front disc with a Brembo four-piston caliper, while the rear uses a 240 mm disc with a single-piston ByBre caliper. The system is supported by BMW Motorrad ABS Pro, along with additional safety features such as Dynamic Brake Control.

BMW F 450 GS: Rivals

The BMW F 450 GS will go up against a range of mid-capacity adventure motorcycles in India. Key rivals include the KTM 390 Adventure R, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Benelli TRK 502 range and the Honda NX500.