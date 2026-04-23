BMW F 450 GS: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
- Prices start at Rs 4.70 lakh for the Base
- Mid-spec Exclusive is priced at Rs 4.70 lakh
- GS Trophy sits at the top at Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
After much anticipation, BMW has launched the F 450 GS in India. Bookings are now open, with deliveries slated to commence in June 2026. The F 450 GS sits as the entry point into BMW’s GS lineup, replacing the discontinued G 310 GS, and is manufactured in India by TVS Motor Company at its Hosur facility.
Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 Lakh
BMW is offering the F 450 GS in three variants: Basic, Exclusive and the range-topping GS Trophy. Here’s a closer look at what each variant brings to the table.
Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 Lakh
BMW F 450 GS Base Variant
The base variant, finished in Cosmic Black, comes fairly well-equipped right from the start. It features a full-LED headlamp with DRLs and a 6.5-inch TFT display that handles all rider information and connectivity functions. The entry-level GS trim is priced at Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).
On the safety and electronics front, it gets ABS Pro (cornering ABS), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), and Dynamic Engine Brake Control (MSR). There are three standard riding modes: Rain, Road and Enduro.
Cycle parts include upside-down (USD) front forks with 180 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, shod with dual-purpose tyres.
Other features include adjustable hand levers, heated grips, a USB Type-C charging socket, a 14-litre fuel tank, and an adjustable rear brake lever.
BMW F 450 GS Exclusive
Also offered in Cosmic Black, the Exclusive variant builds on the base trim with added touring and off-road-oriented equipment. It is the mid-spec variant, which is priced at Rs 4.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).
The Exclusive trim gets Riding Modes Pro, which brings in an additional Enduro Pro mode for more enhanced off-road riding. The variant also gets Shift Assistant Pro (bi-directional quickshifter), allowing clutchless upshifts and downshifts.
In terms of hardware, it adds off-road footpegs for better grip while standing, black hand guards for protection, and a plastic engine guard. A clear windshield is also part of the package.
BMW F 450 GS Trophy
The top-spec GS Trophy variant is visually distinct in Racing Blue Metallic, complemented by a white main frame and white hand guards. It is priced at Rs 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).
This version is geared more towards off-road use and comes with a tinted rally-style windshield, sport suspension setup and an aluminium engine guard. It also features BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) as standard.
Like the Exclusive variant, it continues to offer Riding Modes Pro (including Enduro Pro) and Shift Assistant Pro, along with off-road footpegs.
BMW F 450 GS: What's Common Across Variants
Moving to what's common across all variants. The F 450 GS gets a 420 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a slipper clutch and ride-by-wire throttle.
Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images
The motorcycle is built on a new chassis and rides on aluminium cast wheels, sized 19-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear, wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks, while the rear gets a monoshock that is adjustable for rebound and preload. 180 mm of travel is offered on both ends. Stopping power comes from disc brakes on both ends, 310mm front and 240mm rear.
The baby GS has a 14-litre fuel tank, a wheelbase of 1,465mm and an 845mm seat height.
Ownership Package
BMW is also offering two bundled ownership packages. The first package, titled ‘3 Years of Care’, is available at a starting EMI of Rs 10,499. It includes the cost of financing along with a 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty and a Service Inclusive plan covering 3 years or 30,000 km.
The second package, ‘3 Years of Stylish and Protective Care’, is priced from Rs 12,345 per month. In addition to finance, warranty and service coverage, this plan also includes select accessories.
Related News
Latest Cars
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.29 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.49 Lakh
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 10.6 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-25
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-27
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-09
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jafar Rizvi | Apr 23, 2026BMW F 450 GS: Variants, Features, Prices ExplainedThe F 450 GS is offered in three variants: Basic, Exclusive and the range-topping GS Trophy. Here’s a look at what each variant brings to the table.4 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Apr 23, 2026Vespa Tech 80th Launched In India; Celebrates Scooter’s 80-Year JourneyVespa Tech 80th anniversary edition is launched in India in 125cc and 150cc versions. Special anniversary edition gets retro styling, Verde Pastello paint and commemorative details. Pricing to be announced soon1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Apr 23, 2026BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 LakhOffered in three variants, deliveries for the F 450 GS will begin from June 2026.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Apr 23, 20262026 Yezdi Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2 LakhThe 2026 Yezdi Scrambler gets updated styling with new colour options, along with new features and hardware. The1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Apr 23, 2026BSA Scrambler 650 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 3.25 lakhThe Scrambler 650 is BSA’s second motorcycle to arrive in India, following the Gold Star 650.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Apr 23, 2026BMW F 450 GS Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images0 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Apr 23, 2026Vega Bolt Bluetooth Smart Helmet Review: Smart, Simple, and FunctionalThe Vega Bolt Bluetooth Smart Helmet is a practical take on connected riding gear, aimed at commuters and riders who want integrated functionality without the hassle of add-ons.1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Apr 20, 2026Hero Destini 110 Vs TVS Jupiter 110 Comparison ReviewThe Hero Destini 110 and the TVS Jupiter 110 both sit in the same price bracket and target the same buyer. But they take different approaches. Which 110 cc scooter should you buy?9 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Apr 15, 2026Kinetic DX+ Review: Pure Nostalgia Can Only Take You So FarNo smoke, no two-stroke – the reborn Kinetic relies heavily on the charm of the original’s design to sway buyers, but can it offer genuine substance to go with the style?12 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Apr 10, 2026Triumph 350 Range First Ride Review: More Affordable, More Refined, Still Fun?Triumph’s shift to 350cc aims to cut costs, but does it affect the ride experience?5 mins read
- car&bike Team | Apr 7, 2026Flying Flea C6 Review: Royal Enfield’s Electric Gamble?The C6 is the beginning of Royal Enfield's EV journey under the Flying Flea brand. Does it make a strong impression? Read on.8 mins read