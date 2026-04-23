BMW F 450 GS: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

After much anticipation, BMW has launched the F 450 GS in India. Bookings are now open, with deliveries slated to commence in June 2026. The F 450 GS sits as the entry point into BMW’s GS lineup, replacing the discontinued G 310 GS, and is manufactured in India by TVS Motor Company at its Hosur facility.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 Lakh

BMW is offering the F 450 GS in three variants: Basic, Exclusive and the range-topping GS Trophy. Here’s a closer look at what each variant brings to the table.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 Lakh

BMW F 450 GS Base Variant

The base variant, finished in Cosmic Black, comes fairly well-equipped right from the start. It features a full-LED headlamp with DRLs and a 6.5-inch TFT display that handles all rider information and connectivity functions. The entry-level GS trim is priced at Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

On the safety and electronics front, it gets ABS Pro (cornering ABS), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), and Dynamic Engine Brake Control (MSR). There are three standard riding modes: Rain, Road and Enduro.

Cycle parts include upside-down (USD) front forks with 180 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, shod with dual-purpose tyres.

Other features include adjustable hand levers, heated grips, a USB Type-C charging socket, a 14-litre fuel tank, and an adjustable rear brake lever.

BMW F 450 GS Exclusive

Also offered in Cosmic Black, the Exclusive variant builds on the base trim with added touring and off-road-oriented equipment. It is the mid-spec variant, which is priced at Rs 4.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

The Exclusive trim gets Riding Modes Pro, which brings in an additional Enduro Pro mode for more enhanced off-road riding. The variant also gets Shift Assistant Pro (bi-directional quickshifter), allowing clutchless upshifts and downshifts.

In terms of hardware, it adds off-road footpegs for better grip while standing, black hand guards for protection, and a plastic engine guard. A clear windshield is also part of the package.

BMW F 450 GS Trophy

The top-spec GS Trophy variant is visually distinct in Racing Blue Metallic, complemented by a white main frame and white hand guards. It is priced at Rs 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

This version is geared more towards off-road use and comes with a tinted rally-style windshield, sport suspension setup and an aluminium engine guard. It also features BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) as standard.

Like the Exclusive variant, it continues to offer Riding Modes Pro (including Enduro Pro) and Shift Assistant Pro, along with off-road footpegs.

BMW F 450 GS: What's Common Across Variants

Moving to what's common across all variants. The F 450 GS gets a 420 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a slipper clutch and ride-by-wire throttle.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

The motorcycle is built on a new chassis and rides on aluminium cast wheels, sized 19-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear, wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks, while the rear gets a monoshock that is adjustable for rebound and preload. 180 mm of travel is offered on both ends. Stopping power comes from disc brakes on both ends, 310mm front and 240mm rear.



The baby GS has a 14-litre fuel tank, a wheelbase of 1,465mm and an 845mm seat height.

Ownership Package



BMW is also offering two bundled ownership packages. The first package, titled ‘3 Years of Care’, is available at a starting EMI of Rs 10,499. It includes the cost of financing along with a 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty and a Service Inclusive plan covering 3 years or 30,000 km.

The second package, ‘3 Years of Stylish and Protective Care’, is priced from Rs 12,345 per month. In addition to finance, warranty and service coverage, this plan also includes select accessories.