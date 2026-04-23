BMW F 450 GS Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

The wait is nearly over. BMW Motorrad is set to announce the price of the much-anticipated BMW F 450 GS today, April 23, 2026. This new adventure bike will step in as the brand’s most accessible GS offering, taking over from the discontinued BMW G 310 GS.



Production of the F 450 GS is already underway at TVS Motor Company’s Hosur plant, having begun in late 2025. Bookings have recently opened, and deliveries are expected to kick off as early as next month.

