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BMW F 450 GS Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
Apr 23, 2026, 05:15 PM
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BMW F 450 GS Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images
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The wait is nearly over. BMW Motorrad is set to announce the price of the much-anticipated BMW F 450 GS today, April 23, 2026. This new adventure bike will step in as the brand’s most accessible GS offering, taking over from the discontinued BMW G 310 GS.

Production of the F 450 GS is already underway at TVS Motor Company’s Hosur plant, having begun in late 2025. Bookings have recently opened, and deliveries are expected to kick off as early as next month.

5:15 PM
Apr 23, 2026

BMW Motorrad is set to launch the BMW F 450 GS in India today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the updates on its variants, pricing, bookings, and delivery timelines.

BMW F450 GS 1
5:40 PM
Apr 23, 2026

It was at EICMA 2024 that BMW Motorrad first showcased the BMW F 450 GS concept. Despite limited details at the time, it generated significant global buzz, especially with confirmation of an all-new parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp.

P90577138 high Res bmw concept f 450 gs
6:01 PM
Apr 23, 2026

The BMW F 450 GS concept was also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where it drew plenty of attention.

BMW F 450 GS
6:20 PM
Apr 23, 2026

At EICMA 2025, BMW Motorrad officially unveiled the production version of the BMW F 450 GS.

BMW F 450 GS India Launch On April 23 2
6:40 PM
Apr 23, 2026

The new BMW F 450 GS is the result of a collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company, and is manufactured in India by TVS. Production began the same month at TVS Motor Company’s Hosur facility.

BMW F 450 GS Marks 200000th Unit Partnership m1
7:02 PM
Apr 23, 2026

The F 450 GS for India is offered in three variants: Basic, Exclusive, and the more off-road-focused GS Trophy.

BMW F450 GS 2
7:27 PM
Apr 23, 2026

The GS Trophy variant sits at the top and comes equipped with the brand’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) system as standard.

BMW F450 GS 4

7:39 PM
Apr 23, 2026

The Trophy trim also comes with white handguards, Riding Modes Pro, Shift Assistant Pro and the iconic Racing Blue Metallic paint scheme.

BMW F450 GS 5
8:18 PM
Apr 23, 2026

Finished in Cosmic Black, the base F 450 GS comes equipped with a full-LED headlight setup with DRLs, ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), along with three riding modes – Rain, Road and Enduro.

2025 BMW F 450 GS m8
8:25 PM
Apr 23, 2026

The Exclusive variant builds on the base model with a few more touring and off-road-friendly additions. It gets off-road footpegs, black hand guards and a plastic engine guard, Enduro Pro mode, along with Shift Assistant Pro (bi-directional quickshifter) and a clear windshield.

2025 BMW F 450 GS m7
8:34 PM
Apr 23, 2026

The top-spec GS Trophy variant stands out in Racing Blue Metallic with distinct visual elements like a white main frame and white hand guards. It comes with a tinted rally-style windshield, sport suspension and an aluminium engine. This variant also gets BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) as standard.

2025 BMW F 450 GS m10
8:38 PM
Apr 23, 2026

Here are the variant-wise prices for the F 450 GS. Do note these are introductory.

F 450 GS Variants Price (ex-showroom)
Basic Rs 4.70 lakh
Exclusive Rs 4.90 lakh
GS Trophy (e-clutch standard) Rs 5.30 lakh
BMW F450 GS 3
8:40 PM
Apr 23, 2026

Powering the F 450 GS is a 420 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm.

BMW F 450 GS India Launch On April 23 4
8:43 PM
Apr 23, 2026

The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox. BMW claims a top speed of 165 kmph, while the 0-100 kmph sprint is rated at 5.9 seconds. The bike gets a 14-litre fuel tank and a claimed fuel efficiency of over 26 kmpl.

2025 BMW F 450 GS m3
9:09 PM
Apr 23, 2026

Head to our launch story to know all about the BMW F 450 GS: BMW F 450 GS Launched In India At Rs 4.70 Lakh

BMW 450 GS

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