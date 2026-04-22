BMW F 450 GS India Launch Tomorrow

BMW Motorrad is set to launch the F 450 GS in India tomorrow, April 23, 2026. The upcoming adventure motorcycle will effectively take over as the brand’s new entry point in the GS lineup, following the discontinuation of the G 310 GS last year.

The F 450 GS is being manufactured locally at TVS Motor Company’s Hosur facility, with production having already commenced in late 2025. Bookings for the motorcycle have opened recently, and deliveries are expected to begin as early as next month.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS India Launch On April 23

BMW is likely to place the F 450 GS somewhere in between the more accessible options and the higher-end middleweight ADVs. On one hand, it will take on bikes like the KTM 390 Adventure R (Rs 3.78 lakh), while on the other, it edges closer to more premium offerings such as the Honda NX500 (Rs 6.33 lakh). We expect prices to start at around Rs 4.90 lakh ( all prices, ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2026 BMW M 1000 R Launched In India At Rs 33.50 Lakh

The F 450 GS will be offered in multiple variants, including Basic, Exclusive, Sport and the off-road-focused GS Trophy trim. The GS Trophy variant comes equipped with BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) system as standard, while it will be offered as an option on the other trims.

Also Read: Opinion: Why The BMW F 450 GS Could Be A Very Big Deal!

Powering the motorcycle is a 420 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. BMW claims a top speed of 165 kmph, along with a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 5.9 seconds.