BMW F 450 GS Pre-Booking Started; India Launch on 23 April

The wait is almost over. BMW Motorrad has opened pre-bookings for the F 450 GS in India, with the official launch to be held on 23 April. Prospective buyers can now head to the nearest BMW Motorrad dealership and pre-book an F 450 GS which is currently one of the most anticipated adventure-focused motorcycles under 500cc segment to enter the market.

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The F 450 GS isn't just the successor to the discontinued G 310 GS but is a completely new motorcycle from the ground up. It will make its entry in a segment where the KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have been competing against each other. For the F 450 GS, it will have BMW's GS heritage and tech backing it which should make it a solid competitor. The motorcycle is jointly developed with TVS Motor Company and is manufactured at TVS' facility in Hosur.

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Visually, the F 450 GS draws clear inspiration from the flagship R 1300 GS, but scaled down to be a more compact, manageable and accessible machine. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup with dual-purpose tyres and is suspended by USD front forks and a rear monoshock.

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As for the powertrain, the F 450 GS is powered by a 420cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that registers 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. Its 135-degree firing order gives it a distinctive character compared to conventional parallel-twins. Power goes to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox, with a slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter, included as standard.

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The F 450 GS will be offered in four variants—Basic, Exclusive, Sport, and GS Trophy. The range-topping GS Trophy will be equipped with tubeless wire-spoke wheels and knobby-pattern tyres pointing at genuine off-road capability rather than adventure and touring. Pricing is expected to start at around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark and will go up, depending on the variant.