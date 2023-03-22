Hero MotoCorp To Increase Price On Select Models From April 1, 2023

Hero MotoCorp has said the price hike will vary depending on the model and market. Although, Hero MotoCorp will continue to provide innovative financing solutions in order to cushion the impact of the price hike on the customers. The price revision will be around 2 per cent and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets, the company said in its exchange filing.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

“The rural markets have been witnessing an upswing in demand, thanks to the government schemes in the social sector and healthy agricultural outputs. This augurs well for the industry as the growth momentum is expected to lead into the upcoming festive season towards the latter half of the fiscal.” The company added in an official statement.

For the uninitiated, OBD-2 (onboard diagnostic device) will be mandatory from April 2023 in all vehicles which is the key reason for the above-mentioned price hike. OBD-2 is meant to monitor the emission levels of a vehicle in real time and alert the owner if the levels rise beyond the permissible limits. The device will monitor the emission levels in the real world, as opposed to complying in an idyllic setting in a laboratory.

Hero Xoom 110 cc Scooter

With respect to models Hero recently introduced, the Xoom 110 Scooter bringing new-tech and innovation to the 110 cc scooter segment. All the models will be transitioning to the latest emission regulation from April onwards with a surge of 2 per cent.