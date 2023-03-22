  • Home
  • News
  • Hero MotoCorp To Increase Price On Select Models From April 1, 2023

Hero MotoCorp To Increase Price On Select Models From April 1, 2023

Hero MotoCorp will make an inclined revision in the ex-showroom prices of its select motorcycles and scooters, effective from 1st April 2023.
authorBy carandbike Team
22-Mar-23 05:44 PM IST
null
Highlights
  • The price revision will be around 2 per cent from April onwards
  • OBD-2 norms are the reason for the hike
  • All models will be transitioning to the latest emission regulation

Hero MotoCorp has said the price hike will vary depending on the model and market. Although, Hero MotoCorp will continue to provide innovative financing solutions in order to cushion the impact of the price hike on the customers. The price revision will be around 2 per cent and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets, the company said in its exchange filing.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

 

“The rural markets have been witnessing an upswing in demand, thanks to the government schemes in the social sector and healthy agricultural outputs. This augurs well for the industry as the growth momentum is expected to lead into the upcoming festive season towards the latter half of the fiscal.” The company added in an official statement. 

 

For the uninitiated, OBD-2 (onboard diagnostic device) will be mandatory from April 2023 in all vehicles which is the key reason for the above-mentioned price hike. OBD-2 is meant to monitor the emission levels of a vehicle in real time and alert the owner if the levels rise beyond the permissible limits. The device will monitor the emission levels in the real world, as opposed to complying in an idyllic setting in a laboratory.

Hero Xoom 110 cc Scooter 

 

With respect to models Hero recently introduced, the Xoom 110 Scooter bringing new-tech and innovation to the 110 cc scooter segment. All the models will be transitioning to the latest emission regulation from April onwards with a surge of 2 per cent. 

Related Articles
Hero MotoCorp Hands Over 300 Motorcycles To Uttarakhand Government's Forest Department
Hero MotoCorp Hands Over 300 Motorcycles To Uttarakhand Government's Forest Department
9 months ago
Hero Destini 125 XTEC Launched At Rs 79,990
Hero Destini 125 XTEC Launched At Rs 79,990
12 months ago
BMW To Hike Prices By Up To 3.5 Percent
BMW To Hike Prices By Up To 3.5 Percent
1 year ago
carandbike Awards 2022: Two Wheeler of the Year - Hero XPulse 200 4V
carandbike Awards 2022: Two Wheeler of the Year - Hero XPulse 200 4V
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Honda
Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
7.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹16,797
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Toyota Innova 2.5 V
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Toyota
Innova 2.5 V
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.4
10
9.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,717
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line