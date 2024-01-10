Honda Amaze Subcompact Sedan Gets A Prices Hike

Honda has increased the prices of its sub-4m sedan by Rs. 6,000. The Honda Amaze now retails from Rs 7.16 lakh and ends at Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom). Take a look at the revised pricing. The increase is applicable on all the variants.

Variant Ex-showroom price E Rs. 7.16 lakh S (CVT) Rs. 7.84 lakh (Rs 8.74 lakh) VX (CVT) Rs. 8.95 lakh (Rs 9.77 lakh) VX (Elite) (CVT) Rs. 9.10 lakh (Rs 9.92 lakh)

The Honda Amaze is powered by only a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The Honda Amaze is a rival to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. Honda will also unveil the next-gen Amaze sometime later this year. Other Honda cars that you can currently buy include the City and the Elevate.