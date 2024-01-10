Login

Honda Amaze Subcompact Sedan Gets A Prices Hike

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival is now slightly more expensive than before.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Honda Amaze prices range between Rs 7.16 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It rivals the Dzire, Aura and the Tigor.
  • Honda will unveil the next-gen Amaze this year.

Honda has increased the prices of its sub-4m sedan by Rs. 6,000. The Honda Amaze now retails from Rs 7.16 lakh and ends at Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom). Take a look at the revised pricing. The increase is applicable on all the variants. 

VariantEx-showroom price
ERs. 7.16 lakh
S (CVT)Rs. 7.84 lakh (Rs 8.74 lakh)
VX (CVT)Rs. 8.95 lakh (Rs 9.77 lakh)
VX (Elite) (CVT)Rs. 9.10 lakh (Rs 9.92 lakh)

Also Read: Honda City and Amaze Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 89,000

 

 

The Honda Amaze is powered by only a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The Honda Amaze is a rival to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. Honda will also unveil the next-gen Amaze sometime later this year. Other Honda cars that you can currently buy include the City and the Elevate. 

# honda amaze# honda amaze price hike# price hike
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2015 Honda Amaze
  • 47,900 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 24.00 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 22,732 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 73,810 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
  • 46,630 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 17,459 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 53,232 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 10.90 L
₹ 24,412 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2014 Hyundai i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 2.85 L
₹ 6,383 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.5
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 61,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on Amaze

Honda Amaze
7.8
0
10

Honda Amaze

Starts at ₹ 7.1 - 9.86 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Amaze Specifications
View Amaze Features

Popular Honda Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer
EXCLUSIVE: MG Motor India Appoints Satinder Bajwa As Chief Business Officer
c&b icon By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

-1760 second ago

Bajwa previously held the position of VP for sales and customer care at Mahindra and Mahindra before parting ways with the company a year ago.

Hero Mavrick Name Confirmed; Launch This Month
Hero Mavrick Name Confirmed; Launch This Month
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Hero MotoCorp confirms that its upcoming motorcycle will be called ‘Mavrick’. And yes, it is missing an ‘e’ in the spelling.

Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 97,500
Ather 450S Price Reduced By Up To Rs 25,000; Now Priced From Rs 97,500
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The reduction in pricing for the entry 450 electric scooter comes following Bajaj updating the Chetak electric scooter range with a new entry variant.

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spotted Testing Again; Launch Likely This Year
Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spotted Testing Again; Launch Likely This Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Royal Enfield Bobber 350, based on the Classic 350 has been spotted testing numerous times and here it is, once again! Looks close to being launched, probably this year itself.

2024 Triumph Daytona 660 vs Daytona 675; Specifications Comparison
2024 Triumph Daytona 660 vs Daytona 675; Specifications Comparison
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The older Triumph Daytona 675 was an iconic motorcycle, with mind-bending performance. But the newer model seems to offer wider appeal. Would you have liked the new Daytona 660 to be more performance-oriented?

CES 2024: Honda 0 Space-Hub Concept Revealed
CES 2024: Honda 0 Space-Hub Concept Revealed
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Honda says the Space-Hub concept has been developed under the theme of “augmenting people’s daily lives” with the rear cabin designed to facilitate conversations.

CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan
CES 2024: Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept Previews Future Flagship Electric Sedan
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Honda says that the new 0 series will sit on a new dedicated EV platform with the first production vehicle arriving in 2026.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut
Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The Creta Facelift sports significant exterior design revisions along with upgraded tech features on the interiors.

2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Report: KTM’s Victory And Al-Rajhi Claim Cars Lead; Hero Motorsports Holds Strong
2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Report: KTM’s Victory And Al-Rajhi Claim Cars Lead; Hero Motorsports Holds Strong
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

KTM's Kevin Benavides and Toyota's Lucas Moraes claimed their first-ever stage wins in the Dakar 2024 Rally, triumphing in the motorcycle and car categories, respectively, on Stage 3

Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

ChatGPT will be offered in ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs. 16,000
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs. 16,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Himalayan by up to Rs. 16,000, from January 1, 2024.

Honda Car India Announces Service Support For Owners Affected By Cyclone Michaung
Honda Car India Announces Service Support For Owners Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 days ago

Honda Car India will expand parking spaces and has partnered with more dealerships for a quick turnaround time on repairs. It’s also offering discounted roadside assistance

Honda City and Amaze Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 89,000
Honda City and Amaze Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 89,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Honda Cars India is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 89,000 on the City and Amaze, depending on the variant

Audi India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Audi India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Prices will be increased by up to 2 per cent owing to rising input costs.

Kia Seltos GTX+ And X-Line Variant Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000
Kia Seltos GTX+ And X-Line Variant Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 months ago

KIA has silently updated its website with the revised prices for the GTX+ and X-line trims, respectively

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Amaze Subcompact Sedan Gets A Prices Hike
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved