Honda Amaze Subcompact Sedan Gets A Prices Hike
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 10, 2024
- Honda Amaze prices range between Rs 7.16 lakh and Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom)
- It rivals the Dzire, Aura and the Tigor.
- Honda will unveil the next-gen Amaze this year.
Honda has increased the prices of its sub-4m sedan by Rs. 6,000. The Honda Amaze now retails from Rs 7.16 lakh and ends at Rs 9.92 lakh (ex-showroom). Take a look at the revised pricing. The increase is applicable on all the variants.
|Variant
|Ex-showroom price
|E
|Rs. 7.16 lakh
|S (CVT)
|Rs. 7.84 lakh (Rs 8.74 lakh)
|VX (CVT)
|Rs. 8.95 lakh (Rs 9.77 lakh)
|VX (Elite) (CVT)
|Rs. 9.10 lakh (Rs 9.92 lakh)
Also Read: Honda City and Amaze Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 89,000
The Honda Amaze is powered by only a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. The Honda Amaze is a rival to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. Honda will also unveil the next-gen Amaze sometime later this year. Other Honda cars that you can currently buy include the City and the Elevate.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-1760 second ago
Bajwa previously held the position of VP for sales and customer care at Mahindra and Mahindra before parting ways with the company a year ago.
Hero MotoCorp confirms that its upcoming motorcycle will be called ‘Mavrick’. And yes, it is missing an ‘e’ in the spelling.
The reduction in pricing for the entry 450 electric scooter comes following Bajaj updating the Chetak electric scooter range with a new entry variant.
The Royal Enfield Bobber 350, based on the Classic 350 has been spotted testing numerous times and here it is, once again! Looks close to being launched, probably this year itself.
4 hours ago
The older Triumph Daytona 675 was an iconic motorcycle, with mind-bending performance. But the newer model seems to offer wider appeal. Would you have liked the new Daytona 660 to be more performance-oriented?
5 hours ago
Honda says the Space-Hub concept has been developed under the theme of “augmenting people’s daily lives” with the rear cabin designed to facilitate conversations.
6 hours ago
Honda says that the new 0 series will sit on a new dedicated EV platform with the first production vehicle arriving in 2026.
8 hours ago
The Creta Facelift sports significant exterior design revisions along with upgraded tech features on the interiors.
8 hours ago
KTM's Kevin Benavides and Toyota's Lucas Moraes claimed their first-ever stage wins in the Dakar 2024 Rally, triumphing in the motorcycle and car categories, respectively, on Stage 3
23 hours ago
ChatGPT will be offered in ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf
8 days ago
Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Himalayan by up to Rs. 16,000, from January 1, 2024.
20 days ago
Honda Car India will expand parking spaces and has partnered with more dealerships for a quick turnaround time on repairs. It’s also offering discounted roadside assistance
1 month ago
Honda Cars India is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 89,000 on the City and Amaze, depending on the variant
1 month ago
Prices will be increased by up to 2 per cent owing to rising input costs.
3 months ago
KIA has silently updated its website with the revised prices for the GTX+ and X-line trims, respectively