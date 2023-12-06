Honda City and Amaze Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 89,000
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 6, 2023
Highlights
- The Honda City gets a cash discount of Rs 25,000 among other benefits.
- The discounts also extend to the City Hybrid sedan.
- The Honda Amaze also gets cash and corporate discounts.
Honda Cars India has listed several year-end offers on its select model range by up to Rs 88,600, depending on the model. This makes December the right time for prospective Honda customers to bring one of the cars home. The offers extend to the Honda City and Amaze sedans, while the newly launched Elevate compact SUV has no offers yet.
As part of the year-end offers, Honda is offering benefits worth Rs 88,600 on the City sedan. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 or free accessories worth Rs 26,947. Customers can also avail of a car exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a customer loyalty bonus worth Rs 4,000 and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 6,000. Furthermore, the company is offering a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 and a special corporate discount of Rs 20,000.
Also Read: Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan
Honda has also rolled out variant-wise offers on the City that include an extended warranty worth Rs 13,651 on the VX and ZX trims. The City Elegant edition gets a car exchange bonus discount of Rs 10,000 and a special edition benefit worth Rs 40,000. Additionally, these discounts extend to the City Hybrid variants as well.
Meanwhile, the Honda Amaze is available with discounts of up to Rs 77,000. The Amaze S trim gets a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 or free accessories up to Rs 42,444. The S variant also gets a car exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a special corporate discount of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Existing Honda customers will enjoy a loyalty bonus of Rs 4,000.
For buyers opting for the Honda Amaze E trim, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000 or free accessories up to Rs 18,148. There’s also a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 4,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, a special corporate discount of Rs 20,000, and a car exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.
Also Read: Auto Sales November 2023: Honda Cars India Reports Domestic Sales Of 8,730 Units
The Honda Amaze Elite Edition comes with a car exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a special edition benefit of Rs 30,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 4,000. Meanwhile, the Amaze VX variant comes with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 or accessories up to Rs 30,245. There’s also a car exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000, a special corporate discount of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 and a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 4,000.
The offers are available till the end of this month. Please connect with your nearest or preferred Honda dealer to get the best price and attractive finance schemes.
