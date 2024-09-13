Login
Hero Centennial CE100 Auctioned For Rs 20.32 Lakh; One Bike Still Up For Grabs In Online Contest

The company stated that it managed to raise Rs 8.58 crore as the cumulative bid amount from auctioning 75 units of the Centennial.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero’s auction for The Centennial has concluded.
  • The company managed to raise Rs 8.58 crore from the auction.
  • 25 units will now be put on display and given away through contests.

Hero MotoCorp has announced the auction for ‘The Centennial’, its limited-run motorcycle has concluded. The company stated that it managed to raise Rs 8.58 crore as the cumulative bid amount for 75 units of the motorcycle, with the highest bid – for the motorcycle bearing the ‘CE100’ badge – amounting to Rs 20.30 lakh. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to charity. The other 25 units, it stated, will be displayed at Hero MotoCorp facilities and will be given away through contests to employees and customers. 

 

Also ReadHero Karizma XMR-Based ‘The Centennial’ To Be Auctioned On Invite-Only Basis
 

Hero has already announced the details of its contest, the winner of which will receive a unit of the Centennial. Participants should first email their photos and stories about their Hero product to myheroforever@heromotocorp.com. Next, a personalised visual representation of each participant will be created using artificial intelligence. Participants will then have to use an augmented reality filter named #MyForeverHero to create and share videos on their social media. A panel will then review the entries, and select a winner from the lot.

 

Also Read2024 Hero Destini 125 First Ride Review: Smooth Operator
 

First unveiled at its ‘Hero World 2024’ event in January, ‘The Centennial’ is based on the Karizma XMR, and has a production-run of just 100 units. It was rolled out to commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of the company’s founder chairman, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal.  The motorcycle was conceptualised, designed and developed by Hero’s teams at the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in India and Tech Centre in Germany.

 

Also Read2024 Hero Xtreme 160R 2V Launched At Rs 1.11 Lakh
 hero the centennial

The Centennial weighs in at 158 kg

 

The Centennial features a part-carbon fibre semi-fairing, machined and anodised handlebars, handlebar mounts, triple clamps, and rear-set foot pegs along with an aluminium swing arm and carbon-and-titanium Akrapovic exhaust. All the changes make the Centennial a tad lighter than the regular Karizma XMR, with its kerb weight rated at 158 kg.

