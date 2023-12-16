BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile

Debuting globally in September 2023, the BMW R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle recently accomplished an extraordinary feat by scaling the world's highest active volcano in Chile. This challenging ascent, starting from sea level, saw four BMW R 1300 GS bikes surpass 6,000 metres within 24 hours. The expedition concluded on the northern slope of Nevado Ojos del Salado in South America, after reaching a maximum altitude of 6027 metres in just 19 hours and 22 minutes.

The showcased BMW R 1300 GS motorcycles were originally fitted with Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tyres, while the optional Metzeler Karoo 4 tyres were chosen for their dedicated off-road capabilities during this adventure. The brand says that these multi-purpose tyres exhibited exceptional off-road traction, proving effective on a variety of terrains, from sandy and desert tracks to the deepest mud.

BMW offers an optional dynamics suspension, allowing riders to adjust damping and spring preload on the go.

As for its powertrain, the BMW R 1300 GS is powered by a 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer-twin engine, delivering 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle is 9 bhp more powerful and 6 Nm torquier than its predecessor, the R 1250 GS.

The suspension system on the updated motorcycle features an EVO telelever unit at the front and a new EVO paralever unit at the rear. Additionally, BMW offers an optional dynamics suspension, allowing riders to adjust damping and spring preload on the go. The optional Dynamic Seat Adjustment (DSA) provides adaptive seat height, dynamically adjusting when riding at slow speeds and during standstills.

While the Khardung-La Pass in India has long been hailed as the "highest motorable road in the world" at an elevation of approximately 5,500 metres above sea level, the recent accomplishment of the BMW R 1300 GS on the Chilean volcano adds a new benchmark to the exploration of extreme terrains.