BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 16, 2023
- The BMW R 1300 GS made its global debut in September 2023.
- Four BMW R 1300 GS participated in the adventure.
- It reached a maximum altitude of 6027 metres in just 19 hours and 22 minutes.
Debuting globally in September 2023, the BMW R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle recently accomplished an extraordinary feat by scaling the world's highest active volcano in Chile. This challenging ascent, starting from sea level, saw four BMW R 1300 GS bikes surpass 6,000 metres within 24 hours. The expedition concluded on the northern slope of Nevado Ojos del Salado in South America, after reaching a maximum altitude of 6027 metres in just 19 hours and 22 minutes.
The BMW R 1300 GS made its global debut in September 2023.
The showcased BMW R 1300 GS motorcycles were originally fitted with Metzeler Tourance Next 2 tyres, while the optional Metzeler Karoo 4 tyres were chosen for their dedicated off-road capabilities during this adventure. The brand says that these multi-purpose tyres exhibited exceptional off-road traction, proving effective on a variety of terrains, from sandy and desert tracks to the deepest mud.
Also Read: All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded
BMW offers an optional dynamics suspension, allowing riders to adjust damping and spring preload on the go.
As for its powertrain, the BMW R 1300 GS is powered by a 1,300 cc liquid-cooled boxer-twin engine, delivering 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle is 9 bhp more powerful and 6 Nm torquier than its predecessor, the R 1250 GS.
It reached a maximum altitude of 6027 metres in just 19 hours and 22 minutes.
The suspension system on the updated motorcycle features an EVO telelever unit at the front and a new EVO paralever unit at the rear. Additionally, BMW offers an optional dynamics suspension, allowing riders to adjust damping and spring preload on the go. The optional Dynamic Seat Adjustment (DSA) provides adaptive seat height, dynamically adjusting when riding at slow speeds and during standstills.
Also Read: BMW R 12 nineT And R12 Revealed
Four BMW R 1300 GS participated in the adventure.
While the Khardung-La Pass in India has long been hailed as the "highest motorable road in the world" at an elevation of approximately 5,500 metres above sea level, the recent accomplishment of the BMW R 1300 GS on the Chilean volcano adds a new benchmark to the exploration of extreme terrains.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 8,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 64,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 65,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
Popular BMW Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10882 second ago
The brand has also revealed that the new model accounted for over 50 per cent of total HCIL sales during the last 3 months
-196 second ago
The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models
-27 second ago
The EV comes with a range of safety features as standard such as Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
41 minutes ago
Audi Japan offers an exclusive VIN Art program. Where the owners can personalise a metal portrait frame engraved with their car's chassis number.
53 minutes ago
Themed ‘Everyone as One’, the tenth edition of the India Bike Week 2023 concluded on a high note
1 hour ago
The partnership aims at procuring nano-composite silicon anode material for lithium-ion batteries designed for (EVs)
2 hours ago
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition gets special livery among other upgrades and will be restricted to just 25 units
4 hours ago
The new Mahindra Racing M10Electro is finished in a new red colour scheme complemented by silver and desert grey shades
4 hours ago
Kia’s PBV is a mobility solution combining “fit-for-purpose” EVs with advanced software solutions largely used for delivery, ride-hailing, and B2B applications
19 hours ago
The Kia Sonet facelift is offered in three main trims and seven variants in total
21 days ago
The BMW R 12 and the R 12 nineT make their way into the company’s modern classic motorcycle portfolio. India launch could be on the cards as well.
1 month ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
1 month ago
The offer is also open to existing owners of the aforementioned models who have purchased the motorcycle post October 2020
2 months ago
Between January and September 2023, the brand sold 6,778 units in the country, witnessing a year-on-year growth of 26 per cent
2 months ago
One of Schramm's key achievements during his term was the successful expansion of the M brand with the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR performance models