BMW Motorrad Launches RnineT 100 Years And R 18 100 Years In India

BMW Motorrad India has launched two limited edition models to commemorate its 100 year anniversary. The two bikes - BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years - are part of BMW Motorrad’s 100 year anniversary celebrations since the launch of its very first model - the BMW R32. The limited edition bikes come with cosmetic changes over their standard counterparts which include many parts from BMW Motorrad's custom-made division Option 719. Both these models will be globally limited to 1923 units each to symbolise the year in which the R32 was introduced.

Launching the two limited edition bikes, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “One hundred years ago, the R 32 kick-started a unique success story. Today we are celebrating our exciting history with two new icons: the BMW R nineT 100 Years and the BMW R 18 100 Years. Limited to only 1,923 units each, these models are for absolute aficionados and convey a feeling of nostalgia. The iconic design and the unmistakable boxer engine illustrate that it's about the roots of BMW Motorrad, about historically inspired shapes and details, about an authentic riding experience and about reducing motorbikes to the essentials. In short: The Heritage world of experience is all about a unique attitude to life, shaped by the legendary boxer engine.”

The BMW R nineT is a roadster style bike powered by a 1170 cc air/oil-cooled, two-cylinder boxer engine that produces 109 bhp and 116 Nm. The bike weighs 221 kg and has a top speed of 200 kmph. As part of the 100 Years package the bike will receive some cosmetic updates like chrome plated tank sides, while the fuel tank, front wheel covers, and some other components are painted in black. It also gets a bench seat in a dual-tone colour combination. It gets a price tag of Rs. 24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The BMW R 18, on the other hand, is a cruiser that is powered by an 1800 cc air / oil-cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine that produces 91 hp and 158 Nm. The bike weighs a whopping 345 kg and clocks speeds of up to 180 kmph. This bike also gets chrome finishing along with wheel covers painted in Black as part of the package. The bike also gets chromed Akrapovič rear silencers along with perforated tailpipe trims in the "propeller style" of the BMW logo. It is priced at Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).