Moto Morini 650 cc Cruiser Revealed In Design Filings

Italian motorcycle brand Moto Morini’s plans for a 650 cc cruiser motorcycle have been revealed in latest design registrations. Although there’s been no official confirmation of the model, design registrations reveal images of the upcoming model, expected to be based on the same 650 cc parallel-twin platform that is used in the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 adventure bike and the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 6½ Scrambler.

The 649 cc parallel-twin engine used in the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler will be used in the upcoming 650 cc cruiser.

In the Seiemmezzo, the 649 cc, parallel-twin has been tuned to produce 54 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The power outputs for the upcoming cruiser, codenamed “P16” are likely to remain more or less the same. While the Seiemmezzo and X-Cape 650 are based on similar components, including the same chassis, the P16 has a completely new frame design. The bike, as displayed in the design images, employs a conventional double-cradle steel chassis, with an aluminium swingarm suspended by twin shocks. And unlike the other two models in the range, the P16 uses belt final drive and a conventional fork rather than an inverted one.

The images show an almost production-ready 650 cc cruiser.

The images show a motorcycle which seems very close to being production ready, although so far, there’s been no word on when the production model will be rolled out. The bike featured in the images show a model with a low seat, forward-set footpegs and a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors.

Moto Morini's upcoming 650 cc cruiser will have a new frame, although the engine will be shared with the X-Cape 650 and Seiemmezzo.

Moto Morini bikes, developed in Italy, but manufactured in Zhejiang, China, has limited presence in India, and since 2018 is owned by Zhongneng Vehicle Group. Both the X-Cape 650 and the Seimmezzo scrambler is offered on sale in India, so as soon as the 650 cc cruiser is production ready, we expect Adishwar Auto Ride India to bring it to India as well.

(Source)