Moto Morini X-Cape 650 First Ride Review: Mid-Size ADV Benchmark?

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 is one of two models from the Italian-origin brand making its debut in India. As part of the Moto Vault multi-brand retail platform (which will also offer Chinese brand Zontes), the X-Cape 650 will be offered in two flavours, one with cast alloy wheels, and the X-Cape 650 X with wire spoke wheels, both versions shod with tubeless dual-sport rubber from Pirelli.

Now, Moto Morini may be an Italian brand, but now owned by Chinese Zhongneng Vehicle Group, and brought to India by Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), as part of its new Moto Vault retail network. AARI is also the company behind Benelli and Keeway brands. The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 will be positioned as the latest offering as an affordable and accessible mid-size adventure bike, but it has its task cut out, to establish the brand, and the product in a highly competitive segment.





Moto Morini is an Italian-origin motorcycle brand, but now owned by China's Zhongneng Vehicle Group. The X-Cape 650 offers a mid-sized adventure bike to take a shot at rivals like the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Kawasaki Versys 650, Triumph Tiger Sport 660, and even the Honda CB500X.



The X-Cape 650 is offered in two versions, with the wire spoke wheel version being the X-Cape 650 X, with slightly taller seat height (835 mm vs 810 mm of the standard X-Cape). And it's the X-Cape 650 X we rode during our first ride experience. The question on our minds was, how does a new entrant from a relatively unknown brand score in terms of overall capability? We spent some time riding the new Moto Morini X-Cape 650 X off-road, and we have to say, our first impressions are pleasantly surprising!





The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 is the brand's mid-size adventure bike, and boasts of components like fully adjustable Marzocchi suspension, Brembo brakes and Pirelli off-road/on-road tyres. Question is, is it good enough to shake up the segment?



The 649 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, eight-valve DOHC engine makes 59 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm at 7,000 rpm.



Engine & Performance



At the heart of the X-Cape 650 is the 649 cc, liquid-cooled, eight-valve DOHC parallel-twin engine, and the spec sheet may not make you go wow at first glance. In figures, the X-Cape 650 has what sounds like a tame 59 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The spec sheet may indicate a slightly higher end torque, but in reality the torque spread is quite nice, and with the revs dialled up a notch, it has enough grunt to keep things interesting in the dirt. Some extra revs are required to let the rear slide out in the dirt, and if you’re used to not having electronics like traction control, and throttle maps, you will certainly appreciate the X-Cape’s power delivery.





The specifications and output are only part of the story. The engine is refined, the gearshifts slick, the clutch light, and on-off throttle transitions are without any jerks or snatchiness. And traction control is in your right hand, with a cable actuated throttle, not ride-by-wire. We like it!



On-off throttle transitions are smooth and fuelling is spot on, and not once did I encounter any jerk or snatchiness in the throttle response; something which is truly appreciated when you have loose surfaces to tackle. Overall, the 649 cc parallel-twin is quite likeable, with its refined performance, free-revving nature and complemented by the smooth transmission. Traction control and engine maps are all in your right hand, and it’s something which can be appreciated if you’re not too hung up on electronic nannies to have your back. More experienced riders may rue the lack of slightly more performance, but for off-road newbies, as well as new adventure riders unused to big burly ADVs, the X-Cape offers more than enough.





The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 may look imposing and heavy. But it feels right at home. Weight balance is very good, not top heavy, and the slim seat design makes it easy to reach the ground even for riders of average height. For tall riders, it's roomy enough to make it comfortable.



Ride & Dynamics



From the moment you swing a leg over the X-Cape, you begin to feel at home. Yes, the 235 kg kerb weight feels like a handful, especially when you need to push it around tight spots, or in tight parking spots. Get it into gear and start moving, the X-Cape immediately comes across as friendly, inviting, and easy. On the X-Cape 650 X, the seat height is taller than the standard variant, at 835 mm, and despite its weight, it feels easy to manoeuvre, and feels right at home within minutes of getting astride. With my height of 5’ 9.5” the X-Cape doesn’t feel too tall or overwhelming, and the slim seat profile helps reach terra firma quite easily.





The fully adjustable Marzocchi front suspension and Kayaba monoshock with preload damping adjustability is up to the task to tackle some moderate jumps and ruts. The X-Cape 650 is made for trail riding, and on that count, it's easily one of the best available in its segment in India right now.

Show it some ruts and easy jumps, the suspension is up to the task, and even over loose sand and gravel, the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STRs offer superb grip and control. You can gas it out of a corner, without having to deal with the front washing out, even in low traction surfaces, and that’s saying something! Our first ride experience was brief and limited to a closed off-road circuit, with limited surface experience. A longer, over tarmac, broken roads, and gravel trails will perhaps be a better judge of how well-rounded the X-Cape is as a true-blue adventure bike. We’ll reserve our final judgement till we get to ride the bike.

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 strikes a handsome pose. It looks better in the flesh than in pictures. It's got road presence all right, and in this red and black colour shade, it has a faint resemblance to the Honda Africa Twin, but holds its own in design and composure.



Design & Features



At first glance, the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 looks tall and imposing. The overall silhouette, especially in the “Red Passion” colour shade of our test bike, does have a faint resemblance to the Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin. But it’s not exactly an inspired design, and manages to hold its own, and holds a tall and striking pose. Designed in Italy, and made in China, the X-Cape certainly is an attractive bike, and manages to look the part of a true-blue adventure bike!

The 7-inch full-colour TFT screen is basic, and simple, but gets Bluetooth connectivity. There's no ride-by-wire, and no traction control, but switchable ABS, with an off-road ABS mode is offered.



Both the standard X-Cape 650 and the X-Cape 650 X come with fully adjustable 50 mm upside down forks from Marzocchi, and Kayaba monoshock at the rear, also adjustable for preload. The only differences are in the wheels, with the X getting wire spoke wheels, both in 19-inch and 17-inch combination, but both getting the superb Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR on/off tyres. Other than that, the X has a slightly higher seat height of 835 mm, but the narrow seat design makes it easy to reach down.





Fully adjustable Marzocchi upside down front forks, and Brembo brakes are premium components for a bike in this segment, and the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres offer very good grip, even in low traction situations. Front-end feel is good, and the X-Cape maintains a confident posture off-road.



The 7-inch full colour TFT instrument console is simple and basic and offers the option to switch off the ABS in Off-Road mode. Apart from that, it doesn’t get any other electronics, no traction control, electronic ride modes, or any other gizmos. There’s a dual USB port to charge your gadgets on the go, and Bluetooth connectivity as well. And what is certainly welcome is a standard tyre pressure monitoring system. So, when you need more grip in low traction surfaces, you can monitor the tyre pressure right from the console, without having to use a tyre pressure gauge every single time.





The X-Cape 650 is a simple ADV, with qualities which make it quite a likeable and well-rounded offering.



In all, the X-Cape is simple, offers a commanding riding position, and does score quite highly on the aspirational value front, in design and finish. In proportions and size too, the X-Cape 650 looks like a big bike, and it certainly has solid presence, but also offers a package which is versatile enough for riders of varying height and build.







The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 gets the job done, and during our first ride, there was little to find fault with it. A longer, more elaborate ride over a longer highway run, as well as broken tarmac will definitely help gauge its capabilities better, For now, our initial impressions are positive.



Verdict



Moto Morini India has yet to announce prices for the X-Cape 650. In its segment, it goes up against the likes of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Kawasaki Versys 650, Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and even the Honda CB500X, all more touring-oriented adventure bikes. In a way, even the X-Cape 650 is a touring bike, but with decent off-road capability, which will likely overshadow any and all of its rivals offered on sale in India. Nicely balanced, superb suspension, good brakes, and great dual-sport tyres give it a level of capability that is just difficult to ignore. There will be concerns over the brand, its after sales, service and network strength, which the Moto Vault network should address in the coming months. A price of around or under Rs. 7 lakh (Ex-showroom) should make this an attractive proposition, and a successful one for Moto Morini India.

In the end, the X-Cape 650 is a simple mid-size adventure bike which gets the job done, and with ease, and those qualities make it easy to recommend, provided it’s priced competitively. Our first ride was brief and only around a closed off-road circuit. We hope to test the bike out on the open road, and on our favourite trails to see how much of a true-blue ADV it is, both in touring and in actual gravel and off-road trails. For now, our first impressions of the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 are extremely positive! Can’t wait to ride it again!

(Photography: Apoorv Choudhary)