Okaya Faast F2F E-Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 83,999

EV start-up Okaya has launched another electric scooter in India, the Fasst F2F, priced at Rs 83,999 (ex-showroom). The Faast F2F is the third variant under the Faast F2 range following the F2B (under-floor battery) and F2T (removable battery under the seat) along with being the least powerful of the three.



Also read: Okaya Faast F4 Electric Scooter Review



Styling changes little from its F2 siblings which themselves are based on the higher-spec Faast F4. The design is in line with most sporty scooters with an angular design and the headlamp sitting on the front apron. The LED headlamp is flanked on either side by daytime running lamps with the turn signals sitting on the handlebar casing. Other features offered include all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, three ride modes – Eco, City and Sport, remote key-based locking and a Reverse mode.

As with the F2B and F2T, the Faast F2F uses a 2.2 kW hour fixed battery pack that is located under the seat. The pack is paired with a 800W BLDC hub-mounted electric motor that gives the scooter a top speed of 55 kmph. The F2B and F2T in comparison get more powerful 1200W motors and 70 kmph to speeds. Okaya says that the Faast F2F will offer a range of between 70-80 km on a full charge. The battery pack takes around 4-5 hours to charge to 100 per cent.

Stopping power comes via drum brakes at either end.

The Okaya Faast F2F is available in six colours - Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver and Metallic White.