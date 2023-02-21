  • Home
  • News
  • Okaya Faast F2F E-Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 83,999

Okaya Faast F2F E-Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs 83,999

The F2F is the third electric scooter under the Faast F2 series following the F2B and F2T and comes with a less powerful electric motor.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
21-Feb-23 11:50 AM IST
Okaya Faast F2F.jpg
Highlights
  • Faast F2F powered by a 800W electric motor
  • Has a top speed of 55 kmph
  • Offers a range of up to 80 km on a full charge

EV start-up Okaya has launched another electric scooter in India, the Fasst F2F, priced at Rs 83,999 (ex-showroom). The Faast F2F is the third variant under the Faast F2 range following the F2B (under-floor battery) and F2T (removable battery under the seat) along with being the least powerful of the three.
 

Also read: Okaya Faast F4 Electric Scooter Review
 

Styling changes little from its F2 siblings which themselves are based on the higher-spec Faast F4. The design is in line with most sporty scooters with an angular design and the headlamp sitting on the front apron. The LED headlamp is flanked on either side by daytime running lamps with the turn signals sitting on the handlebar casing. Other features offered include all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, three ride modes – Eco, City and Sport, remote key-based locking and a Reverse mode.

As with the F2B and F2T, the Faast F2F uses a 2.2 kW hour fixed battery pack that is located under the seat. The pack is paired with a 800W BLDC hub-mounted electric motor that gives the scooter a top speed of 55 kmph. The F2B and F2T in comparison get more powerful 1200W motors and 70 kmph to speeds. Okaya says that the Faast F2F will offer a range of between 70-80 km on a full charge. The battery pack takes around 4-5 hours to charge to 100 per cent.

Stopping power comes via drum brakes at either end.

The Okaya Faast F2F is available in six colours - Metallic Black, Metallic Cyan, Matte Green, Metallic Grey, Metallic Silver and Metallic White.  

Related Articles
Okaya EV Working On High-Speed Electric Scooter
Okaya EV Working On High-Speed Electric Scooter
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Honda City 1.5 VTEC
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
City 1.5 VTEC
  • 51,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
8.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹19,597
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2021 Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI Highline MT
Great Deal
2021 Volkswagen
Taigun 1.0 TSI Highline MT
  • 26,187 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.3
10
13.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Okaya Bikes

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line