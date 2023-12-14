Audi India Inaugurates New Ultra-Fast Charging Hub In Mumbai
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 14, 2023
- New charging hub offers up to 360 kW DC fast charging
- Has charging bays for up to 5 vehicles
- Audi e-tron owners offered complimentary charging till March 2024
Audi India has inaugurated a new ultra-fast charging ‘e-tron hub’ in Mumbai. The new charging station, located at the MMRDA parking lot in Bandra-Kurla Complex, has been set up in partnership with ChargeZone and offers charging points for up to 5 electric vehicles.
Also read: Audi India To Hike Prices From January 2024
New charging hub offers up to 360 kW DC fast charging facilities.
The charging facility supports up to 360 kW DC fast charging with the chargers featuring liquid-cooled charge guns for greater efficiency. For a vehicle like the new Audi Q8 55 e-tron (114 kWh battery pack) this would roughly translate to a 20 to 80 per cent charge time of 26 minutes. The charging facility also has an adjoining lounge where owners will be able to wait while the vehicle charges. Audi e-tron owners will be able to access the charging facility through the ‘MyAudi Connect’ app and can avail of complimentary charging till March 2024.
Also read: Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
The company says that the charging station is powered by green energy and features a roof top solar panel to power surrounding electrical devices. The charging station will also be open to compatible EVs from other brands.
Audi e-tron owners can avail of complimentary charging till March 2024.
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The inauguration of India's first, ultra-fast charging station by Audi India is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to develop a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem for our valued customers. The ultra-fast charging ‘e-tron hub’ is located in the heart of Mumbai – Bandra Kurla Complex; which is accessible to a large number of electric vehicle owners. The rapid charging infrastructure is pivotal in alleviating concerns about range limitations, ensuring a seamless experience and considerably less charging time. We are not only establishing new benchmarks within the industry but also reinforcing our dedication to the future of sustainable mobility.”
Audi has so far partnered with five companies to offer charging options across cities in India. The German carmaker has currently tied up with Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging to offer EV charging solutions to its customers. The carmaker says that it has so far opened over 140 chargers across 73 cities in India including dealerships, service centres and even some Skoda-Volkswagen brand dealerships.
