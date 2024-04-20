Login
Audi Q6 e-tron Long Wheelbase Teased For China, To Debut At Auto China 2024

The Audi Q6L e-tron will sport a longer wheelbase, provide better rear-seat legroom, and be a made-in-China-for-China model.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Audi Q6L e-tron will be a China-specific model and could be exported to select LHD markets.
  • The Q6L e-tron is likely to carry over the powertrain and battery from the standard version.
  • Expect Audi to reveal its roadmap for electric vehicles in China at Auto China 2024.

Audi AG is all set to make some big announcements at Auto China 2024 in Beijing next week, and the company has teased the upcoming Q6 e-tron long wheelbase edition, which will debut for the Chinese market. The Audi Q6L e-tron will be unveiled on April 24, 2024, during Volkswagen Group Night, alongside a host of other products from the automaker’s sister brands. 

 

The latest teaser gives away little in terms of detail on the new Audi Q6L e-tron, barring the taillights. The wheelbase appears longer, but the exact details of the extended length are yet to be revealed. The Q6L e-tron will be a China-specific model, much like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB for India. It will be built at the new Audi FAW NEV (New Energy Vehicle) factory in Changchun, China, and is expected to carry over the powertrains as the standard version. 

 

Also Read: Audi To Launch 20 New Models By 2025; New-Gen A5 Family, Q5 On The Cards

 

 

The European-spec Audi Q6 e-tron gets a dual-motor setup with 382 bhp that sends power to all four wheels. The electric luxury SUV comes equipped with a 100-kWh battery pack, which could remain unchanged as well. 

 

Apart from the Q6L e-tron, Audi will showcase the SQ6 and Q6 e-tron RS at Auto China 2024, specifically for the Chinese market. The automaker will also make key announcements about its electric roadmap for China. What’s noteworthy to mention is that most vehicles will be built in China for China instead of being imported from Europe or other parts of the world. The move signifies Audi’s commitment to the market. 

 

Also Read: Audi Recalls e-Tron GT Models Over Potential Battery Fire Risk

 

Apart from Audi, BMW has confirmed the 2025 i4 electric sedan and the all-new MINI Aceman EV at Auto China 2024. More details on both models will be available next week. 

# Audi Q6 e-tron Long Wheelbase# Audi Q6 e-tron# Q6 e-tron Long Wheelbase# Audi Q6L e-tron# Audi China# Audi China EVs# Cars
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Audi Q6 e-tron Long Wheelbase Teased For China, To Debut At Auto China 2024
