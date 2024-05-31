Audi Q6 e-tron Gets A New Rear-Wheel Drive Variant With More Range

Audi AG has introduced a new entry-level variant to the all-new Q6 e-tron lineup that is set to hit the global markets in August this year. The new Audi Q6 e-tron variant has a rear-wheel-drive layout, and a newly-developed lithium-ion battery pack with a capacity of 100 kWh (94.9 kWh net), promising a range of 641 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

Also Read: Audi And SAIC Extend Partnership In China, To Develop Bespoke Platform For EVs

This is higher than the standard Audi Q6 e-tron Quattro that offers a range of 625 km (WLTP) on a single charge from the same capacity battery pack. Meanwhile, the more powerful Audi SQ6 e-tron has a range of 568-579 km (claimed) on a single charge. The new entry-level variant continues to be underpinned by the scalable Premium Platform Electric (PPE).

Also Read: Audi Q7 Bold Edition Launched In India At Rs 97.84 Lakh

The entry-level Audi Q6 also gets a more compact electric motor that belts out 240 kW (322 bhp) sending power only to the rear wheels. Audi says the new rear-wheel drive Q6 e-tron can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. Furthermore, 10 minutes of fast charging will give the electric SUV a range of 260 km.