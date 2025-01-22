Login
Updated Audi RS Q8 To Be Launched In India On February 17

The updated RS Q8 was globally unveiled in June 2024 and receives a range of subtle cosmetic tweaks
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 22, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Audi will launch the RS Q8 in India on February 17.
  • The RS Q8 was globally unveiled in June 2024.
  • Powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Audi India is all set to launch the updated RS Q8 SUV in India on February 17. Essentially the sportier version of the Q8 SUV that has been on sale in India since last year, the updated RS Q8 was globally unveiled in June 2024. With the update, the model gets a range of subtle cosmetic tweaks that make it look in line with the updated Q8. Offered in two variants abroad – standard and Performance, it remains to be seen which variant of the SUV will make it to Indian shores.

 

Also ReadAudi RS Q8 Facelift Revealed; Gains 631 BHP 'Performance' Variant

2025 Audi RS Q8 RS Q8 Performance Unveiled 1

The Audi RS Q8 is offered in two variants abroad – standard (right) and Performance (left)

 

On the cosmetic front, the updated RS Q8 gets a range of subtle design changes such as a revised single-frame grille with octagonal design elements along with revised Matrix LED headlamps. The front bumper has also been tweaked and now comes with a larger lower air cavity. The performance-oriented SUV also gets updated 22-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin layout of the SUV is identical to that of the standard Q8, although it comes with sportier-looking upholstery and predominantly features a black shade. 

 

Also ReadPorsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT Recalled In India Over Potential Battery Fire Risk

2025 Audi RS Q8 RS Q8 Performance Unveiled 4

The interior layout of the RS Q8 is nearly identical to the standard Q8

 

On the powertrain front, the RS Q8 facelift is equipped with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that churns out 592 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, the exact same output as its predecessor. The ‘Performance’ variant belts out higher power figures of 631 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The standard RS Q8 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds, while the Performance variant can do the sprint in 3.6 seconds. The RS Q8 has an electronically limited top speed of  250 kmph, although, in the global market, it can be increased to 280 kmph or a maximum of 305 kmph as an option. Overseas, the RS Q8 also gets adaptive air suspension with controlled damping, all-wheel steering and high-torque electric spindle drive.

 

Upon its launch, the Audi RS Q8 will rival the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe.

