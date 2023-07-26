Maruti Suzuki Wagon R No Longer Gets A Rear Defogger

Maruti Suzuki has quietly updated the Wagon R’s equipment list with the hatchback now no longer getting a rear defogger. The rear defogger is a useful feature, especially during rainy and winter seasons when the windows tend to fog up due to condensation. By heating up coils to clear the windscreen, the defogger ensures better visibility and safety on the roads.

The absence of this handy feature is not limited to the base variants but extends to the top-spec ZXI+ trim as well. The updated brochure for the WagonR no longer lists the rear defogger as part of the feature list. Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any reason for this equipment list update.



Despite these feature deletions, it is worth noting that Maruti Suzuki hasn't made any mechanical changes to the WagonR. The car is still available with two petrol engine options: a 998 cc, 3-cylinder engine generating 66 bhp and 82 Nm of torque, and a more powerful 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder unit producing 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT for added convenience.



Additionally, for those looking for an eco-friendly option, the WagonR still offers a factory-fitted CNG variant, making it a popular choice among environmentally-conscious consumers.



This isn’t the first Maruti to receive a silent update. The carmaker recently updated the Brezza, where it removed the fuel-saving mild-hybrid tech from the manual variants along with making changes to the equipment list.