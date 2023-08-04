Tata Punch iCNG Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.10 Lakh

The Tata Punch iCNG finally goes on sale in India, along with the Altroz iCNG. Prices for the CNG variant of the Punch micro SUV start at Rs. 7.10 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch iCNG gets twin-cylinders, which are located below the luggage holding area, similar to what we have earlier seen on the Tata Altroz iCNG. There two cylinders have a 6-point mounting system along with enhanced rear crash safety. Tata says that the boot space on the Punch iCNG is similar to that on the petrol models.

Also Read: Tata Altroz iCNG Review

Full price list is given in the table below.

Tata Punch iCNG variant Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Pure Rs. 7,09,900 Adventure Rs. 7,84,900 Adventure Rhythm Rs. 8,19,900 Accomplished Rs. 8,84,900 Accomplished Dazzle S Rs. 9,67,900

Additional features include a micro switch to turn the engine off when refuelling, along with thermal incident protection cut-off. Tata is also offering new features on the Punch, iCNG and petrol, like voice-assisted sunroof, USB type-C charger, front armrest and a shark-fin antenna. Other features stay the same as before.

The Punch continues to get the same 1.2-litre Revotron engine making 72 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 103 Nm of peak torque at 3,230 rpm. Tata is only offering a manual gearbox, with the Punch iCNG. Like the Altroz iCNG, the Punch too gets a single-ECU system that offers smooth switch between petrol and CNG modes. The car starts directly in the CNG mode, thereby offering fuel savings every time the car is started.