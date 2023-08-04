  • Home
Tata Punch iCNG Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.10 Lakh

The Tata Punch finally gets a CNG variant, with prices starting at Rs. 7.10 lakh, going up to Rs. 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom).
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
04-Aug-23 02:46 PM IST
Highlights
  • Tata Punch iCNG launched in India
  • Prices start at Rs. 7.10 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.68 lakh
  • Punch iCNG gets few new additional features as well

The Tata Punch iCNG finally goes on sale in India, along with the Altroz iCNG. Prices for the CNG variant of the Punch micro SUV start at Rs. 7.10 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Punch iCNG gets twin-cylinders, which are located below the luggage holding area, similar to what we have earlier seen on the Tata Altroz iCNG. There two cylinders have a 6-point mounting system along with enhanced rear crash safety. Tata says that the boot space on the Punch iCNG is similar to that on the petrol models. 

Also Read: Tata Altroz iCNG Review 

 

Full price list is given in the table below. 

Tata Punch iCNG variantPrices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
Pure Rs. 7,09,900
Adventure Rs. 7,84,900
Adventure RhythmRs. 8,19,900
AccomplishedRs. 8,84,900
Accomplished Dazzle SRs. 9,67,900

 

Additional features include a micro switch to turn the engine off when refuelling, along with thermal incident protection cut-off. Tata is also offering new features on the Punch, iCNG and petrol, like voice-assisted sunroof, USB type-C charger, front armrest and a shark-fin antenna. Other features stay the same as before. 

The Punch continues to get the same 1.2-litre Revotron engine making 72 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 103 Nm of peak torque at 3,230 rpm. Tata is only offering a manual gearbox, with the Punch iCNG. Like the Altroz iCNG, the Punch too gets a single-ECU system that offers smooth switch between petrol and CNG modes. The car starts directly in the CNG mode, thereby offering fuel savings every time the car is started.  

