Tata Punch Camo Edition Reintroduced; Prices Start At Rs 8.45 Lakh

Tata Motors has reintroduced the Camo edition of its Punch micro-SUV. The limited edition wears a Seaweed Green exterior paint shade. The Punch Camo edition is available in Accomplished and Creative variants, both in MT and AMT options. Prices start at Rs 8.45 lakh for the MT variant while the Camo AMT starts at Rs 9.05 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Bookings for this edition are open on the carmaker's website.

The Punch Camo featured an exclusive dual-tone paint scheme with a roof offered in a white shade and a green body. The new edition gets R16 charcoal grey alloy wheels and Camo-themed upholstery. The feature list includes a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, a fast C-type USB charger, and a centre console with an armrest.

The seats are upholstered in camouflage, while it retains all the features of its respective variants.

The Camo Edition is not a new addition to the Punch lineup. Due to slow sales, Tata discontinued it in February 2024, despite being first introduced in September 2022.

Offered with both MT and AMT options.

Mechanically, this edition is offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86.5 bhp and 115 Nm and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

The Punch breached the 4 lakh sales milestone within three years of its launch in October 2021. The subcompact SUV has proven to be a strong performer for Tata Motors, propped by the success of its derivatives, the Punch iCNG and Punch EV.

