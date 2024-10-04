Login
Tata Punch Camo Edition Reintroduced; Prices Start At Rs 8.45 Lakh

The Camo edition wears Seaweed Green paint and has been reintroduced after being discontinued in February 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets a Camo-green exterior shade and a Camo-themed interior
  • Available in Accomplished and Creative Variants
  • Offered with MT and AMT options

Tata Motors has reintroduced the Camo edition of its Punch micro-SUV. The limited edition wears a Seaweed Green exterior paint shade. The Punch Camo edition is available in Accomplished and Creative variants, both in MT and AMT options. Prices start at Rs 8.45 lakh for the MT variant while the Camo AMT starts at Rs 9.05 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Bookings for this edition are open on the carmaker's website.

 

Also Read: Tata Punch Updated With New Features; Now Gets A 10.25-inch

 

Punch Camo

Tata reintroduces Punch Camo Edition after discontinuing it in February 2024. 

 

The Punch Camo featured an exclusive dual-tone paint scheme with a roof offered in a white shade and a green body. The new edition gets R16 charcoal grey alloy wheels and Camo-themed upholstery. The feature list includes a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, a fast C-type USB charger, and a centre console with an armrest.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh; 24kms/kg Claimed Mileage

 

Punch Camo 1

The seats are upholstered in camouflage, while it retains all the features of its respective variants.

 

The Camo Edition is not a new addition to the Punch lineup. Due to slow sales, Tata discontinued it in February 2024, despite being first introduced in September 2022.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range

 

Tata Punch Camo Edition side 2022 09 22 T08 21 03 686 Z

Offered with both MT and AMT options. 

 

Mechanically, this edition is offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86.5 bhp and 115 Nm and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. 

 

The Punch breached the 4 lakh sales milestone within three years of its launch in October 2021. The subcompact SUV has proven to be a strong performer for Tata Motors, propped by the success of its derivatives, the Punch iCNG and Punch EV.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Breaks Ground On Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu

