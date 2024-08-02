Login
Tata Punch Surpasses 4 Lakh Sales Within Three Years of Launch

Since its launch in October 2021, the Punch has gone on to become one of Tata Motors' most sought-after models.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors achieves 4 lakh sales milestone for the Punch
  • The Punch is one of Tata’s best-selling models
  • It is offered in petrol, CNG, and all-electric forms.

Tata Motors has announced its entry-level SUV, the Punch, has breached the 4 lakh sales milestone inside three years of its launch in October 2021. The subcompact SUV has proven to be a strong performer for Tata Motors, propped by the success of its derivatives, the Punch iCNG and Punch EV.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors’ EV Sales Down 21% In July 2024; Marks Fourth Consecutive Month Of Dropping EV Sales

 

13

As of July 2024, the Punch has achieved 4 lakh sales in the Indian market.

 

The Punch achieved its first major sales milestone in August 2022, with 1 lakh units sold within just 10 months of its launch. Sales boomed further with the introduction of the CNG variant in 2023, contributing to the vehicle hitting 2 lakh sales the same year. By December 2023, the Punch had reached 3 lakh sales. The launch of the all-electric Punch in January 2024 has further boosted sales.

 

Tata Motors has noted the growth of the subcompact SUV segment, which saw a 75 per cent year-on-year increase in FY24, with the Punch capturing 68 per cent market share. The introduction of the Punch EV has also contributed to this growth, accounting for an additional 15 per cent of the overall sales increase for the Punch model.

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv Confirmed To Get 1.2-Litre Direct Injection 'Hyperion' Turbo-Petrol Engine

 

Tata Punch EV 35

The Punch EV contributes 14% to Tata's CY24 sales.  

 

The Punch EV is the first Tata model to be built on Tata's new EV architecture, acti.ev. In terms of overall sales distribution, the petrol variant of the Punch makes up 53 per cent of total sales, while the CNG variant accounts for 33 per cent and the EV constitutes 14 per cent. The Punch also boasts a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.

 

Consistently ranking among the top 10 best-selling cars month after month, the Punch has held its ground against popular models like the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Dzire, Swift, and Brezza, among others in its segment.

