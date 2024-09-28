Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-R1000RHusqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457BMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Motors Breaks Ground On Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu

The facility will manufacture cars and SUVs for both Tata Motors and JLR, which will be sold here, along with being exported
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors has conducted the groundbreaking ceremony of its Ranipet plant.
  • To manufacture cars and SUVs for both Tata Motors and JLR.
  • Aims to reach an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh

Tata Motors has conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for its all-new manufacturing facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu. The facility will manufacture cars and SUVs for both Tata Motors and JLR, which will be sold in the domestic market along with being exported. Tata stated that it uses 100 per cent renewable energy for running operations. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, among many other VIPs including senior representatives from Tata. 

 

Also ReadTata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
 Tata Motors Breaks Ground On Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu 1

Tata will invest a total of Rs 9,000 crore into this new plant over a period of five years

 

Tata Motors had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government back in March 2024. The company will invest a total of Rs 9,000 crore into this new plant over a period of five years, and it is estimated to generate up to 5,000 new jobs. The company will scale up the plant's annual production capacity to 2.5 lakh over the next five to seven years.  

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range

Tata Motors Breaks Ground On Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu

The company will scale up the plant's annual production capacity to 2.5 lakh over the next five to seven years

 

Speaking on the occasion, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said, “We are pleased to make Panapakkam as the home of our next generation of cars and SUVs, including electric and luxury vehicles. Tamil Nadu is a leading industrial state with progressive policies and an established automotive hub with qualified and talented workforce. Several Tata Group companies have been successfully operating from here. We now intend to build our advanced vehicle manufacturing plant here using cutting-edge manufacturing technology and world-class sustainability practices. Our endeavour will be to have a high share of women employees across levels, in line with our focus towards greater empowerment of women.”

 

Also ReadTata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant
 

Earlier this year, Tata announced the roll-out of its 1 millionth car from the company's Sanand facility, in Gujarat. The 1 millionth car to roll out of the assembly line was a petrol-powered Tata Tiago.



 

# Tata Motors# Tata Motors Plant# Tata Motors Tamil Nadu plant# Tata Motors New Plant# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Here’s how the recently launched Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh compares to the LR and MR models on paper
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh vs Nexon EV LR vs Nexon EV MR: Range, Features, Powertrain, Price Compared
  • With the launch of the CNG-powered version, which Nexon now offers better running costs? The diesel may be more fuel efficient (than the equivalent petrol version) but it’s also more expensive
    Tata Nexon CNG vs Nexon Diesel Compared: Pricing, Variants, Features and Mileage
  • The Nexon EV is now offered with a third battery pack option that bumps up the range to an ARAI-certified 489 km.
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained
  • Employing the same prismatic LFP cells as the recently-launched Curvv EV, the top-spec Nexon EV is aimed at those seeking an electric car for intercity travel.
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range
  • The Nexon CNG is available across eight trims priced between Rs 8.99 and 14.59 lakh. With the twin-cylinder technology, it offers a usable 321-litre boot space.
    Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh; 24kms/kg Claimed Mileage

Latest News

  • The prices for the Citroen C3 automatic range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 10.27 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
    Citroen C3 Automatic Prices Revealed; Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh
  • The facility will manufacture cars and SUVs for both Tata Motors and JLR, which will be sold here, along with being exported
    Tata Motors Breaks Ground On Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu
  • The McLaren W1 will be the successor to the iconic P1 plug-in hybrid supercar which debuted in 2013
    McLaren P1 Successor To Be Named W1; Debut On October 6
  • The CE 02 will be positioned below the CE 04 that was launched by the brand in July
    BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter India Launch On October 1
  • It has also stated that customers, whose service case takes longer than one day, will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner
    Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues
  • October marks the heart of the festive season and there is still plenty of new products still lined up for the Indian market.
    New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More
  • The new Gwangmyeong EVO facility has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 electric vehicles.
    Kia's First Dedicated EV Manufacturing Facility Goes Live In South Korea
  • The S1 X 2 kWh is the fifth product from Ola Electric to receive this certification
    Ola S1 X 2 kWh Eligible For PLI; Full S1 Lineup Now Certified Under PLI Scheme
  • Deliveries for the updated Cullinan super-luxury SUV are slated to commence in Q4 2024.
    Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Crore
  • The Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer, with prices commencing from Rs 13.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Motors Breaks Ground On Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved