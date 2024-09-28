Tata Motors Breaks Ground On Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu

Tata Motors has conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for its all-new manufacturing facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu. The facility will manufacture cars and SUVs for both Tata Motors and JLR, which will be sold in the domestic market along with being exported. Tata stated that it uses 100 per cent renewable energy for running operations. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, among many other VIPs including senior representatives from Tata.

Also Read: Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu



Tata will invest a total of Rs 9,000 crore into this new plant over a period of five years

Tata Motors had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government back in March 2024. The company will invest a total of Rs 9,000 crore into this new plant over a period of five years, and it is estimated to generate up to 5,000 new jobs. The company will scale up the plant's annual production capacity to 2.5 lakh over the next five to seven years.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range

The company will scale up the plant's annual production capacity to 2.5 lakh over the next five to seven years

Speaking on the occasion, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said, “We are pleased to make Panapakkam as the home of our next generation of cars and SUVs, including electric and luxury vehicles. Tamil Nadu is a leading industrial state with progressive policies and an established automotive hub with qualified and talented workforce. Several Tata Group companies have been successfully operating from here. We now intend to build our advanced vehicle manufacturing plant here using cutting-edge manufacturing technology and world-class sustainability practices. Our endeavour will be to have a high share of women employees across levels, in line with our focus towards greater empowerment of women.”

Also Read: Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant



Earlier this year, Tata announced the roll-out of its 1 millionth car from the company's Sanand facility, in Gujarat. The 1 millionth car to roll out of the assembly line was a petrol-powered Tata Tiago.





