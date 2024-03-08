Login

Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant

Tata Motors' Sanand plant began operations in 2010 as a single-model plant to produce the Tata Nano. Today, it's a multi-model plant that makes the entire range of Tiago and Tigor models.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The one millionth car to be rolled out was the Tiago
  • The Sanand Plant was establised in 2010 to make the Nano
  • The Sanand plant currently makes the Tiago and Tigor range

Tata Motors has announced rolling out its 1 millionth car from the company Sanand facility, in Gujarat. Established in 2010, Tata’s Sanand Plant started as a single-model plant for manufacturing only the popular Tata Nano. Over the last 13 years, the single-model plant has been converted into a multi-model plant churning out three models. Today, the plant produces the entire Tiago and Tigor range, including the Petrol, iCNG, and Electric Vehicle models. The 1 millionth car to roll out of the assembly line was a petrol-powered Tata Tiago. 

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Announces Demerger Of Commercial And Passenger Vehicle Businesses

 

The Sanand plant began operations in 2010 as a single-model plant to produce the Tata Nano

 

Talking about the new production milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are extremely proud to roll out the 1 millionth car from our Sanand plant. This facility has been pivotal in bolstering our growth story in India by responding to market needs promptly. This achievement is a testament to the high standards we set for ourselves and the commitment we have to our customers. Our efforts have led to higher consideration for our products and this milestone certainly reiterates the popularity of our products among consumers. We are confident to carry forward our momentum in providing safer, smarter, and greener mobility solutions.”

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Tata Safari Is The Upgrade Of The Year

 

Over the last 13 years, the single-model plant has been converted into a multi-model plant churning out three models

 

Tata Motors Sanand Plant is spread across 1100 acres and has 6000 direct and indirect employees. A state-of-the-art facility, the Sanand Plant has been instrumental in the company’s growth, houses the press line, the weld shop, the paint shop, the assembly line and the powertrain shop.

 

Also Read: Over 1000 Tata Power EV Charging Points In Mumbai Now Use Renewable Energy

 

Thanking all the stakeholders in the plant, Chandra added, “We owe this milestone. We acknowledge and thank our employees, suppliers, channel partners, and most importantly the Government of Gujarat for their unwavering support, which has been integral to achieving this milestone.”

 

In addition to the ICE model the plant also produces EV, namely - Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the XPRES-T EV

 

The Tiago and Tigor models produced at the plant include - Tiago, Tiago AMT, Tiago EV, Tiago iCNG, Tigor, Tigor AMT, Tigor EV, Tigor iCNG and XPRES-T EV.

# Tata Sanand Plant# Sanand factory# Sanand# Tata Motors# Tata Nano# Tata Tiago# Tata Tiago EV# Tata Tigor EV# Tata Tigor# Hatchback# Sedan# Electric Cars# Auto Industry# Cars# car# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
₹ 22,956/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 63,853 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 19 Lakh
₹ 42,553/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on

Tata Tiago
8.2

Tata Tiago

Starts at ₹ 5.6 - 8.9 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Tata Specifications
View Tata Features

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Carlos Sainz To Miss Saudi Arabian GP Due To Appendicitis; Oliver Bearman Roped In As Replacement
Carlos Sainz To Miss Saudi Arabian GP Due To Appendicitis; Oliver Bearman Roped In As Replacement
Opinion: Kove 450R Rally, Could It Be The Only Bike You Will Ever Need?
Opinion: Kove 450R Rally, Could It Be The Only Bike You Will Ever Need?
KTM Brabus 1400 R To Use New KTM LC8 V-Twin Engine
KTM Brabus 1400 R To Use New KTM LC8 V-Twin Engine
Lexus RX500h F-Sport Deliveries Commence In India
Lexus RX500h F-Sport Deliveries Commence In India
Govt Refutes Reports Of FAME-II Scheme Being Extended By 4 Months
Govt Refutes Reports Of FAME-II Scheme Being Extended By 4 Months
Premium, Luxury EVs Get Pricier In Karnataka With Imposition Of 10% Lifetime Tax
Premium, Luxury EVs Get Pricier In Karnataka With Imposition Of 10% Lifetime Tax
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 28 Lakh
Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India
Stellantis Keen To Set Up Multi-Brand Dealerships In India
Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India
Ather 450 Apex Deliveries Begin In India
Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales
Premium, Luxury EVs Get Pricier In Karnataka With Imposition Of 10% Lifetime Tax
Premium, Luxury EVs Get Pricier In Karnataka With Imposition Of 10% Lifetime Tax
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single-Motor Variant Launched In India At Rs 54.95 Lakh
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bags 200 Bookings
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bags 200 Bookings
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 41.00 Lakh
BYD Seal Electric Sedan Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 41.00 Lakh
Tata Motors Announces Demerger Of Commercial And Passenger Vehicle Businesses
Tata Motors Announces Demerger Of Commercial And Passenger Vehicle Businesses
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved