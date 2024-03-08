Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant

Tata Motors has announced rolling out its 1 millionth car from the company Sanand facility, in Gujarat. Established in 2010, Tata’s Sanand Plant started as a single-model plant for manufacturing only the popular Tata Nano. Over the last 13 years, the single-model plant has been converted into a multi-model plant churning out three models. Today, the plant produces the entire Tiago and Tigor range, including the Petrol, iCNG, and Electric Vehicle models. The 1 millionth car to roll out of the assembly line was a petrol-powered Tata Tiago.

The Sanand plant began operations in 2010 as a single-model plant to produce the Tata Nano

Talking about the new production milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are extremely proud to roll out the 1 millionth car from our Sanand plant. This facility has been pivotal in bolstering our growth story in India by responding to market needs promptly. This achievement is a testament to the high standards we set for ourselves and the commitment we have to our customers. Our efforts have led to higher consideration for our products and this milestone certainly reiterates the popularity of our products among consumers. We are confident to carry forward our momentum in providing safer, smarter, and greener mobility solutions.”

Over the last 13 years, the single-model plant has been converted into a multi-model plant churning out three models

Tata Motors Sanand Plant is spread across 1100 acres and has 6000 direct and indirect employees. A state-of-the-art facility, the Sanand Plant has been instrumental in the company’s growth, houses the press line, the weld shop, the paint shop, the assembly line and the powertrain shop.

Thanking all the stakeholders in the plant, Chandra added, “We owe this milestone. We acknowledge and thank our employees, suppliers, channel partners, and most importantly the Government of Gujarat for their unwavering support, which has been integral to achieving this milestone.”

In addition to the ICE model the plant also produces EV, namely - Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the XPRES-T EV

The Tiago and Tigor models produced at the plant include - Tiago, Tiago AMT, Tiago EV, Tiago iCNG, Tigor, Tigor AMT, Tigor EV, Tigor iCNG and XPRES-T EV.