Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu

The Tata Motors Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Tamil Nadu to explore the prospect of establishing a vehicle production facility in the state.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors plans to invest Rs 9,000 crore into a new vehicle production facility in Tamil Nadu.
  • MoU signed with the Tamil Nadu government; new plant could create up to 5,000 jobs.
  • Second major MoU signed with an automaker by the state in 2024.

Tata Motors has taken the next step towards expanding its production capacities by announcing it will set up a vehicle manufacturing facility in the state of Tamil Nadu. The Tata Motors Group today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to explore the establishment of a new vehicle plant, and the MoU was exchanged in the presence of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, V Vishnu, IAS, Managing Director & CEO, Guidance, and PB Balaji, Group CFO, Tata Motors.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant

 

The company will invest a total of Rs 9,000 crore into this new plant over a period of five years, and this move is estimated to generate up to 5,000 new jobs, the company said in a statement. Following the signing of this MoU, teams from Guidance, Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation and Tata Motors Group will work together to take this opportunity forward, as per a statement from the company.

 

Tata Motors has already acquired the erstwhile Ford India plant in Sanand to build its next-generation EVs.

 

At this point, the Tata Motors Group has not specified if the new plant will be used to produce passenger vehicles or commercial vehicles. The company recently announced a demerger plan, under which Tata Motors Ltd will be divided into two separate listed companies. The first entity will house the commercial vehicles (CV) business and its related investments, while the second will incorporate the passenger vehicles (PV) businesses, including PV, EV, and JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover), along with their associated investments.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Announces Demerger Of Commercial And Passenger Vehicle Businesses

 

Tata Motors already acquired the erstwhile Ford India plant in Sanand, Gujarat, where it will build its next generation of electric vehicles. Production of Tata’s combustion engine vehicles began at the plant early in 2024 after the acquisition was completed by Tata Motors’ EV subsidiary last year.

 

This is the second major investment drawn by Tamil Nadu from an automaker in 2024 after Vietnam’s Vinfast made a commitment to set up an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in the state, at an initial cost of USD 500 million (Rs 4,160 crore approx) for the first phase over five years.

# Tata Motors# Tata Motors Group# Tata Motors Tamil Nadu plant# Auto Industry# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
₹ 22,956/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Tata Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked
Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Announced
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Announced
Audi Q6 E-Tron Electric SUV World Premiere Confirmed For March 18
Audi Q6 E-Tron Electric SUV World Premiere Confirmed For March 18
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units
Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units
Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand
Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand
Top 10 New Motorcycles To Buy In 2024
Top 10 New Motorcycles To Buy In 2024
Bentley Unveils Three Bespoke Bentaygas Commemorating International Women’s Day
Bentley Unveils Three Bespoke Bentaygas Commemorating International Women’s Day
Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Revealed; Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain To Join Lineup
Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Revealed; Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain To Join Lineup
Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant
Tata Motors Announces Roll-Out Of 1 Millionth Car From Its Sanand Plant
Tata Motors Announces Demerger Of Commercial And Passenger Vehicle Businesses
Tata Motors Announces Demerger Of Commercial And Passenger Vehicle Businesses
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Dark Edition Launched
Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Dark Edition Launched
Auto Sales February 2024: Tata Motors Pips Hyundai To No 2 Spot In Domestic Sales
Auto Sales February 2024: Tata Motors Pips Hyundai To No 2 Spot In Domestic Sales
Tata Group Confirms Somerset As Location For 40GWh UK Battery Cell Facility
Tata Group Confirms Somerset As Location For 40GWh UK Battery Cell Facility
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved