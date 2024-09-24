Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range

In yet another significant update for its best-selling electric vehicle (EV), Tata Motors has introduced a larger 45 kWh battery pack for the Nexon EV. With a bigger battery pack, the Nexon EV 45 kWh also has a higher real-world range, of up to 370 kilometres. The Nexon EV 45 kWh portfolio starts at Rs 13.99 lakh for the entry-level Creative variant, rising to Rs 14.99 lakh for the Fearless variant, Rs 15.99 lakh for the Empowered variant and tops out at Rs 16.99 lakh for the fully-loaded Empowered Plus variant (all prices, ex-showroom). At this price, the top-spec Nexon EV 45 kWh costs Rs 70,000 more than the Nexon EV Empowered Plus LR with the 40.5 kWh battery, which will also remain on sale for the time being. The Nexon EV 45 kWh also gets a slew of new features, which will be exclusive to the 45 kWh model for now.

Using prismatic cells has brought energy density improvement and improved charge rate.

Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Battery Pack

Tata Motors has used the same LFP prismatic cells for the Nexon EV 45 kWh as seen in the recently launched Curvv EV. The company says it has achieved an improvement in reliability ‘through complexity reduction’, with a 62 per cent reduction in the number of cell modules. Additionally, the use of prismatic cells has also resulted in a 15 per cent increase in volumetric density and an 8 per cent increase in energy density. More importantly, the Nexon EV 45 kWh – just like the Curvv EV – benefits from a higher 1.2C charge rate, which means the 10 to 80 per cent fast-charging time – when plugged into a 60 kW DC fast-charger – is just 40 minutes.

The Nexon EV 45 kWh also gains a panoramic sunroof with a voice assist function.

Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Range

While the Nexon EV 45 kWh’s range on the modified ARAI test cycle is up to 489 kilometres, Tata says its real-world range will be in the vicinity of 350 to 370 kilometres. For perspective, the estimated real-world range of the Nexon EV 40.5 kWh model is 290 to 310 kilometres.

The Nexon EV 45 kWh employs the same permanent magnet motor as the regular Nexon EV, but with a slightly higher peak power output of 147.5 bhp. The additional weight of the battery pack, as well as the new features, means the Nexon EV 45 kWh is about 50 kg heavier than the Nexon EV 40.5 kWh.

Additionally, the Nexon EV 45 kWh, in Empowered Plus trim, features a panoramic sunroof, as well as a 12-litre ‘frunk’ – features that will remain exclusive to the 45 kWh model for the time being, confirmed Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., in a media interaction.

The Red Dark edition is available at a premium of Rs 20,000 over the Empowered Plus.

Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Red Dark Edition details

Also exclusive to the Nexon EV 45 kWh is the Red Dark edition, which adds a stealthy all-black exterior, along with red upholstery, to add some visual spice to the Nexon EV. This version, based on the Empowered Plus variant, is priced at Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors has spruced up the Nexon EV in the face of heightened competition from MG Motor India, which recently launched the Windsor EV at competitive prices ranging from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh.