Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained

Tata Motors has launched a new variant of the Nexon EV, one that packs in an even larger battery pack than before. The new Nexon EV 45 supersedes the Nexon EV LR (40.5 kWh) as the new top variant of the Nexon EV, with more power and some additional features. The Nexon EV 45 is available in a total of four trim levels with the top model additionally offered in a Red Dark derivative that packs in some cosmetic differences over the standard car. Prices for the new Nexon EV 45 start from Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Nexon EV 45 offered in four trim levels and a new Red Dark edition.

Here’s a look at what each variant of the new Nexon EV 45 has to offer:



Tata Nexon EV Creative 45

Price: Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)



LED headlights and DRLs

6 airbags

ESP

Electronic parking brake

All-wheel disc brakes

Reverse parking camera

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Voice Assistant with Siri and Google Assistant support

7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster display

Adjustable Regen modes

Paddle Shifters (to adjust regen level)

Drive modes - Eco, City and Sport

Power-adjustable wing mirrors

Air Purifier

New features on the Nexon EV 45 includes a panoramic sunroof on the top variant.

Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45

Price: Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom)



In addition to Creative 45

LED projector headlights

LED light bar

Fog lamps with cornering function

Auto fold function for wing mirrors

10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

HD reverse camera

Rear AC vents





Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45

Price: Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom)



In addition to Fearless 45

360-degree camera

Front parking sensors

Sunroof with voice commands

Tyre pressure monitoring system

JBL audio modes

Cruise control

Wireless charging pad

Auto-dimming internal rear view mirror

Leatherette upholstery

Auto headlights and wipers

Also sees the addition of a 12-litre frink - a first in the Nexon EV.

Tata Nexon EV Empowered+ 45

Price: Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)



In addition to Empowered 45

Panoramic sunroof with voice commands

12-litre frunk

12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen

Vehicle-to-Vehicle & Vehicle-to-Load capability

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier with AQI sensor

JBL Cinematic sound system with subwoofer

Arcade.ev app suite

7.2 kW AC charger





Red Dark edition offers blacked-out looks paired with a red interior.

Tata Nexon EV Empowered+ 45 Red Dark

Price: Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom)



In addition to Empowered+ 45

Carbon Black paint shade

Dark chrome 2D Tata logo on nose

Piano black trim finish

Charcoal grey roof rails

Jet Black alloy wheels

Red leatherette upholstery



Mechanically speaking, the Nexon EV 45 gets a larger 45 kWh battery featuring LFP prismatic cells - same as in the Curvv EV. The new battery pack offers greater volumetric and energy density and also supports higher DC charging rates - 60 kW as against the Nexon EV LR’s 50 kW. The larger pack also means an increase in range with the Nexon EV 45 having an ARAI-certified range of 489 km. Tata claims real world range in the region fo 350-370 km - up from the Nexon EV LR’s 290 to 310 km.



Tata also looks to have extracted a little more power out of the Nexon EV 45’s electric motor with the new variant delivering 147.5 bhp - up from 143 bhp.

The Nexon EV goes up against the Mahindra XUV400 and the recently launched MG Windsor in the Indian market.