Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained

The Nexon EV is now offered with a third battery pack option that bumps up the range to an ARAI-certified 489 km.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New Nexon EV 45 priced from Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Offered in four trim levels - Creative, Fearless, Empowered & Empowered+
  • New 45 kWh battery offers a certified range of 489 km

Tata Motors has launched a new variant of the Nexon EV, one that packs in an even larger battery pack than before. The new Nexon EV 45 supersedes the Nexon EV LR (40.5 kWh) as the new top variant of the Nexon EV, with more power and some additional features. The Nexon EV 45 is available in a total of four trim levels with the top model additionally offered in a Red Dark derivative that packs in some cosmetic differences over the standard car. Prices for the new Nexon EV 45 start from Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range
 

Tata Nexon EV 45

New Nexon EV 45 offered in four trim levels and a new Red Dark edition.

 

Here’s a look at what each variant of the new Nexon EV 45 has to offer:
 

Tata Nexon EV Creative 45

Price: Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
 

  • LED headlights and DRLs
  • 6 airbags
  • ESP
  • Electronic parking brake
  • All-wheel disc brakes
  • Reverse parking camera
  • 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Voice Assistant with Siri and Google Assistant support
  • 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster display
  • Adjustable Regen modes
  • Paddle Shifters (to adjust regen level)
  • Drive modes - Eco, City and Sport
  • Power-adjustable wing mirrors
  • Air Purifier

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh With 24 KM/KG Mileage


Nexon EV 45
New features on the Nexon EV 45 includes a panoramic sunroof on the top variant. 

 

Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45

Price: Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
 

In addition to Creative 45

  • LED projector headlights
  • LED light bar
  • Fog lamps with cornering function
  • Auto fold function for wing mirrors
  • 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
  • HD reverse camera
  • Rear AC vents


 

Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45

Price: Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
 

In addition to Fearless 45

  • 360-degree camera
  • Front parking sensors
  • Sunroof with voice commands
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system
  • JBL audio modes
  • Cruise control
  • Wireless charging pad
  • Auto-dimming internal rear view mirror
  • Leatherette upholstery
  • Auto headlights and wipers

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared

 

Nexon EV 45 1
Also sees the addition of a 12-litre frink - a first in the Nexon EV. 

 

Tata Nexon EV Empowered+ 45

Price: Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
 

In addition to Empowered 45

  • Panoramic sunroof with voice commands
  • 12-litre frunk
  • 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Vehicle-to-Vehicle & Vehicle-to-Load capability
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Air purifier with AQI sensor
  • JBL Cinematic sound system with subwoofer
  • Arcade.ev app suite
  • 7.2 kW AC charger


 

tata nexon ev red dark edition

Red Dark edition offers blacked-out looks paired with a red interior.

 

Tata Nexon EV Empowered+ 45 Red Dark

Price: Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
 

In addition to Empowered+ 45

  • Carbon Black paint shade
  • Dark chrome 2D Tata logo on nose
  • Piano black trim finish
  • Charcoal grey roof rails
  • Jet Black alloy wheels
  • Red leatherette upholstery
     

Mechanically speaking, the Nexon EV 45 gets a larger 45 kWh battery featuring LFP prismatic cells - same as in the Curvv EV. The new battery pack offers greater volumetric and energy density and also supports higher DC charging rates - 60 kW as against the Nexon EV LR’s 50 kW. The larger pack also means an increase in range with the Nexon EV 45 having an ARAI-certified range of 489 km. Tata claims real world range in the region fo 350-370 km - up from the Nexon EV LR’s 290 to 310 km.
 

Tata also looks to have extracted a little more power out of the Nexon EV 45’s electric motor with the new variant delivering 147.5 bhp - up from 143 bhp.

 

The Nexon EV goes up against the Mahindra XUV400 and the recently launched MG Windsor in the Indian market.

Tata Nexon EV
8.5

Tata Nexon EV

Starts at ₹ 14.49 - 19.49 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Nexon EV Specifications
View Nexon EV Features

