Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh; 24kms/kg Claimed Mileage

After a long wait, Tata Motors has finally launched a long impending Nexon CNG in India. Available across eight trims, the iCNG version of the sub-four metre SUV is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh which goes up to Rs 14.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) making it almost Rs 1 lakh more expensive compared to the equivalent petrol-only versions.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range

Making use of the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the maximum output of the Nexon iCNG is 98.6 bhp and 170 Nm and it is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission only. No Automatic transmission for the Nexon iCNG yet. The claimed mileage of the Nexon CNG is 24kms/kg.

Given the twin technology used by Tata with their CNG line-up using a pair of 60-litre CNG tanks, this Brezza rival still has a usable space of 321 litres. Other CNG-specific changes we have seen on other offerings in the lineup are present here as well which include leak detection, thermal protection, fire protection kit, and direct start in CNG fuel.

Also Read: Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV & Tiago EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 3 Lakh

Available across eight trims – Smart (O), Smart Plus, Smart Plus S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative Plus, and Fearless Plus S – the Nexon CNG is also quite feature-loaded. Some of the notable features on the higher trims include voice assisted panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, auto headlamps and wipers, and six airbags.

Variant Pricing Smart Rs 8.99 lakh Smart Plus Rs 9.69 lakh Smart Plus S Rs 9.99 lakh Pure Rs 10.69 lakh Pure S Rs 10.99 lakh Creative Rs 11.69 lakh Creative Plus Rs 12.19 lakh Fearless Plus S Rs 14.59 lakh

Also Read: Tata Motors Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh On Cars and SUVs

The Nexon becomes the fifth iCNG offering in Tata’s line-up after the Tiago, Tigor, Punch and Altroz. Tata claims 21 per cent of its sales come from the iCNG line-up and they have a market share of 15 per cent in the CNG passenger vehicle segment. The only other CNG alternative for the Nexon CNG in the sub-four metre SUV segment is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.