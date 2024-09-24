Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000RBMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh; 24kms/kg Claimed Mileage

The Nexon CNG is available across eight trims priced between Rs 8.99 and 14.59 lakh. With the twin-cylinder technology, it offers a usable 321-litre boot space.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Nexon iCNG derivatives are available across 8 variants
  • Almost Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the standard petrol variant
  • Power outputs are 98.6 bhp and 170 Nm, claimed mileage of 24kms/kg

After a long wait, Tata Motors has finally launched a long impending Nexon CNG in India. Available across eight trims, the iCNG version of the sub-four metre SUV is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh which goes up to Rs 14.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) making it almost Rs 1 lakh more expensive compared to the equivalent petrol-only versions. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range

GYO Fm3y XIA Aft H

 

Making use of the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the maximum output of the Nexon iCNG is 98.6 bhp and 170 Nm and it is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission only. No Automatic transmission for the Nexon iCNG yet. The claimed mileage of the Nexon CNG is 24kms/kg. 

Given the twin technology used by Tata with their CNG line-up using a pair of 60-litre CNG tanks, this Brezza rival still has a usable space of 321 litres. Other CNG-specific changes we have seen on other offerings in the lineup are present here as well which include leak detection, thermal protection, fire protection kit, and direct start in CNG fuel. 

 

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV & Tiago EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 3 Lakh

 

Available across eight trims – Smart (O), Smart Plus, Smart Plus S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative Plus, and Fearless Plus S – the Nexon CNG is also quite feature-loaded. Some of the notable features on the higher trims include voice assisted panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, auto headlamps and wipers, and six airbags. 

 

VariantPricing 
SmartRs 8.99 lakh
Smart PlusRs 9.69 lakh
Smart Plus SRs 9.99 lakh
PureRs 10.69 lakh
Pure SRs 10.99 lakh
CreativeRs 11.69 lakh
Creative PlusRs 12.19 lakh
Fearless Plus SRs 14.59 lakh

Also Read: Tata Motors Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh On Cars and SUVs

 

The Nexon becomes the fifth iCNG offering in Tata’s line-up after the Tiago, Tigor, Punch and Altroz. Tata claims 21 per cent of its sales come from the iCNG line-up and they have a market share of 15 per cent in the CNG passenger vehicle segment. The only other CNG alternative for the Nexon CNG in the sub-four metre SUV segment is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. 

# tata motors# tata nexon# tata nexon cng# tata nexon price# tata nexon facelift# tata nexon fuel efficiency# tata nexon cng launch# tata nexon cng price# tata nexon cng india# nexon cng# cng# car# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars# Press Releases
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Employing the same prismatic LFP cells as the recently-launched Curvv EV, the top-spec Nexon EV is aimed at those seeking an electric car for intercity travel.
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range
  • An all-new bodystyle on an all-new platform powered by an all-new engine looks promising but is not without flaws. Arguably, the best Tata of the current lot
    Tata Curvv Petrol And Diesel First Drive: The SUV You May Not Need, But Most Likely Want
  • New features aside, Tata has also updated the micro-SUV’s variant line-up and added the option for a sunroof on the mid-spec Adventure trim.
    Tata Punch Updated With New Features; Now Gets A 10.25-inch Touchscreen, Wireless Charger, Rear AC Vents
  • The benefits are offered on vehicles such as the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari
    Tata Motors Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.05 Lakh On Cars and SUVs
  • It is World EV Day today, and we list down all the actions seen in the electric vehicle space this year from Indian automakers and international brands.
    World EV Day 2024: From Rolls-Royce Spectre To Tata Punch EV; Electric Cars Launched In India This Year

Latest News

  • The Nexon iCNG is offered in eight trims, with prices ranging from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh
    Tata Nexon iCNG: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained
  • The Nexon EV is now offered with a third battery pack option that bumps up the range to an ARAI-certified 489 km.
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained
  • The RV1 is offered at an introductory sticker price of Rs 84,990 for the base variant and Rs 99,990 for the higher-spec RV1+ variants
    Revolt RV1 Bags Over 16,000 Bookings Within A Week Of Launch
  • Employing the same prismatic LFP cells as the recently-launched Curvv EV, the top-spec Nexon EV is aimed at those seeking an electric car for intercity travel.
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range
  • The Nexon CNG is available across eight trims priced between Rs 8.99 and 14.59 lakh. With the twin-cylinder technology, it offers a usable 321-litre boot space.
    Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh; 24kms/kg Claimed Mileage
  • While it may rival the Nexon EV in terms of prices, the Windsor’s size also makes it an alternative to the new Curvv EV. We see how the two EVs stack up on paper.
    MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Range, Battery, Prices Compared
  • The new variant makes the TVS Raider nearly Rs 10,000 more affordable than before
    TVS Raider Drum Variant Launched At Rs 84,869
  • The signing ceremony took place at the Korea-Czech Republic Business Summit.
    Skoda To Source Hydrogen Fuel Cell Tech From Hyundai For Future Products
  • Available in limited numbers, the Signature Edition adds bling and exclusivity to the flagship Bavarian SUV
    BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore
  • The Kylaq will mark Skoda’s re-entry into the sub-4m segment and will launch in India in 2025.
    Skoda Kylaq Sub-4M SUV Global Debut on November 6

Research More on Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon
7.8

Tata Nexon

Starts at ₹ 8 - 15.8 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Nexon Specifications
View Nexon Features

Popular Tata Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh; 24kms/kg Claimed Mileage
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved