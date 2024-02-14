Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added

Tata Motors has discontinued 10 variants of the Punch while also adding three new variants under the Creative and Creative Flagship trims to the range. The Punch now has 20 variants in total (CNG variants excluded). The vehicle’s pricing now ranges from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Eight variants of the Tata Punch were discontinued

The discontinued variants include eight Camo Edition variants, previously offered in the Adventure and Accomplished trims because of slow sales numbers. The Camo Edition was introduced all the way back in September 2022, and featured an exclusive dual-tone paint scheme with a roof offered in a white or black shade and a green body. Additionally, two dual-tone variants under the Creative trim were also discontinued.

Variants Price (Ex-showroom) Pure Rs 6.13 lakh Pure Rhythm Rs 6.38 lakh Adventure Rs 7 lakh Adventure Rhythm MT Rs 7.35 lakh Adventure AMT Rs 7.60 lakh Accomplished Rs 7.85 lakh Adventure Rhythm AMT Rs 7.95 lakh Accomplished Dazzle Rs 8.25 lakh Accomplished Sunroof Rs 8.35 lakh Accomplished AMT Rs 8.45 lakh Accomplished Dazzle Sunroof Rs 8.75 lakh Creative MT Rs 8.85 lakh Accomplished Dazzle AMT Rs 8.85 lakh Accomplished SR AMT Rs 8.95 lakh Creative DT SR Rs 9.30 lakh Accomplished Dazzle SR AMT Rs 9.35 lakh Creative AMT Rs 9.45 lakh Creative Flagship Rs 9.60 lakh Creative AMT DT SR Rs 9.90 lakh Creative Flagship AMT DT Rs 10.20 lakh

The Punch's price table

The newly added variants include the Creative MT, Creative AMT, and Creative Flagship MT priced at Rs. 8.85 lakh, Rs. 9.45 lakh, and Rs. 9.60 lakh, (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

Tata continues to offer the Punch with two engine options- a 1.2 litre petrol that churns out 86.6 bhp and 115 Nm of torque and a CNG version of the same engine that puts out lower figures (72.4 bhp, 103 Nm).



