Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 14, 2024
Highlights
- Tata Motors has discontinued 10 variants of the Punch- eight Camo Edition variants and two Creative dual-tone variants.
- Tata continues to offer the Punch with two engine options.
- The Punch is currently offered in 21 variants.
Tata Motors has discontinued 10 variants of the Punch while also adding three new variants under the Creative and Creative Flagship trims to the range. The Punch now has 20 variants in total (CNG variants excluded). The vehicle’s pricing now ranges from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Also Read: Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV Prices Slashed Following Drop In Battery Cell Costs
Eight variants of the Tata Punch were discontinued
The discontinued variants include eight Camo Edition variants, previously offered in the Adventure and Accomplished trims because of slow sales numbers. The Camo Edition was introduced all the way back in September 2022, and featured an exclusive dual-tone paint scheme with a roof offered in a white or black shade and a green body. Additionally, two dual-tone variants under the Creative trim were also discontinued.
|Variants
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Pure
|Rs 6.13 lakh
|Pure Rhythm
|Rs 6.38 lakh
|Adventure
|Rs 7 lakh
|Adventure Rhythm MT
|Rs 7.35 lakh
|Adventure AMT
|Rs 7.60 lakh
|Accomplished
|Rs 7.85 lakh
|Adventure Rhythm AMT
|Rs 7.95 lakh
|Accomplished Dazzle
|Rs 8.25 lakh
|Accomplished Sunroof
|Rs 8.35 lakh
|Accomplished AMT
|Rs 8.45 lakh
|Accomplished Dazzle Sunroof
|Rs 8.75 lakh
|Creative MT
|Rs 8.85 lakh
|Accomplished Dazzle AMT
|Rs 8.85 lakh
|Accomplished SR AMT
|Rs 8.95 lakh
|Creative DT SR
|Rs 9.30 lakh
|Accomplished Dazzle SR AMT
|Rs 9.35 lakh
|Creative AMT
|Rs 9.45 lakh
|Creative Flagship
|Rs 9.60 lakh
|Creative AMT DT SR
|Rs 9.90 lakh
|Creative Flagship AMT DT
|Rs 10.20 lakh
The Punch's price table
The newly added variants include the Creative MT, Creative AMT, and Creative Flagship MT priced at Rs. 8.85 lakh, Rs. 9.45 lakh, and Rs. 9.60 lakh, (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.
Also Read: Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Tata continues to offer the Punch with two engine options- a 1.2 litre petrol that churns out 86.6 bhp and 115 Nm of torque and a CNG version of the same engine that puts out lower figures (72.4 bhp, 103 Nm).
