Login

Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added

The vehicle’s pricing now ranges from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors has discontinued 10 variants of the Punch- eight Camo Edition variants and two Creative dual-tone variants.
  • Tata continues to offer the Punch with two engine options.
  • The Punch is currently offered in 21 variants.

Tata Motors has discontinued 10 variants of the Punch while also adding three new variants under the Creative and Creative Flagship trims to the range. The Punch now has 20 variants in total (CNG variants excluded). The vehicle’s pricing now ranges from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV Prices Slashed Following Drop In Battery Cell Costs

Eight variants of the Tata Punch were discontinued

 

The discontinued variants include eight Camo Edition variants, previously offered in the Adventure and Accomplished trims because of slow sales numbers. The Camo Edition was introduced all the way back in September 2022, and featured an exclusive dual-tone paint scheme with a roof offered in a white or black shade and a green body. Additionally, two dual-tone variants under the Creative trim were also discontinued. 

VariantsPrice (Ex-showroom)
Pure                      Rs 6.13 lakh                      
Pure RhythmRs 6.38 lakh
AdventureRs 7 lakh
Adventure Rhythm MTRs 7.35 lakh
Adventure AMTRs 7.60 lakh
AccomplishedRs 7.85 lakh
Adventure Rhythm AMTRs 7.95 lakh
Accomplished DazzleRs 8.25 lakh
Accomplished SunroofRs 8.35 lakh
Accomplished AMTRs 8.45 lakh
Accomplished Dazzle SunroofRs 8.75 lakh
Creative MTRs 8.85 lakh
Accomplished Dazzle AMTRs 8.85 lakh
Accomplished SR AMTRs 8.95 lakh
Creative DT SRRs 9.30 lakh
Accomplished Dazzle SR AMTRs 9.35 lakh
Creative AMTRs 9.45 lakh
Creative FlagshipRs 9.60 lakh
Creative AMT DT SRRs 9.90 lakh
Creative Flagship AMT DTRs 10.20 lakh

The Punch's price table

 

The newly added variants include the Creative MT, Creative AMT, and Creative Flagship MT priced at Rs. 8.85 lakh, Rs. 9.45 lakh, and Rs. 9.60 lakh, (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

 

Also Read: Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh

 

Tata continues to offer the Punch with two engine options- a 1.2 litre petrol that churns out 86.6 bhp and 115 Nm of torque and a CNG version of the same engine that puts out lower figures (72.4 bhp, 103 Nm).

 


 

# Tata Motors# Tata Punch# Tata Punch Camo Edition# SUV# Micro-SUV# Cars# Latest News
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Punch

Tata Punch
8.7

Tata Punch

Starts at ₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Punch Specifications
View Punch Features

Popular Tata Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh
Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India At Rs 1.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-13389 second ago

With bookings starting today at Rs 5,000, Hero is offering the roadster in three variants – Base, Mid and Top

Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
Nissan Magnite Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone In India
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

To commemorate this sales milestone, Nissan has unveiled a new web-based platform named Nissan One.

Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
Aston Martin Unveils Its Contender For 2024 F1 Season; The AMR24
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Aston Martin's unveiling reflects broader trends in F1, with the team's adoption of push-rod rear suspension mirroring Mercedes' upcoming W15 car, indicative of an industry-wide shift in performance strategies

Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
Honda Unveils Radical New Livery and Changes for 2024 MotoGP Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Beyond cosmetic changes, Honda overhauls its RC213V bike in a bid to reclaim its status as a frontrunner in MotoGP, with initial feedback from riders being encouraging

Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The Mahindra XUV700 5-seater has been sold with only a manual gearbox so far

2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
2024 KTM RC16 MotoGP Challenger Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The 2024 factory KTM RC16 machine continues with the orange and dark blue livery and the Red Bull branding, which remains its title sponsor

Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
Kinetic E-Luna Vs TVS XL100 Compared: Prices, Payload, Weight And Range
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The E-Luna is the only electric moped on sale in India at present, and the TVS XL100 is its closest rival.

Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
Ultraviolette Partners With HPCL To Expand EV Charging Network
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The partnership will see the EV brand install fast-chargers at HPCL fuel stations in 12 selected states

New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
New Renault Duster Unveiled; Gets Hybrid Powertrain And 4x4 Options
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Initially showcased as a Dacia version late last year, the Renault version displays slight styling modifications on the exterior and interior.

Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
Shishir Mishra Appointed Citroen India Brand Director
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

In his new role, Mishra will be responsible for steering the brand’s strategic initiatives and increasing Citroen’s presence in India

Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV Prices Slashed Following Drop In Battery Cell Costs
Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV Prices Slashed Following Drop In Battery Cell Costs
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Citing a softening of battery cell prices, Tata Motors has cut the Nexon EV’s price by up to Rs 1.20 lakh, while the Tiago EV is now up to Rs 70,000 cheaper.

Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Prices for the Tata Tiago iCNG AMT start at Rs. 7.90 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG AMT is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). The new iCNG models will offer an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Maruti Suzuki India sells close to 13,500 units of the Fronx every month, a close second to the company’s best-selling Nexa product, the Baleno.

Tesla Model Y To Dethrone Toyota Corolla As World’s Best-Selling Car In 2023: Report
Tesla Model Y To Dethrone Toyota Corolla As World’s Best-Selling Car In 2023: Report
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Tesla sold 1.23 million units of the Model Y worldwide, followed by the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla at 1.07 million and 1.01 million respectively.

MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper
MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

11 days ago

While starting prices for both the ZS EV and the Comet EV have been lowered, the Hector diesel and the Gloster too have received price revisions.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved