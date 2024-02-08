Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh

Tata Motors has officially launched the Automated Manual Transmission or AMT versions of its Tiago and TigoriCNG models. Effectively, this makes Tata the first carmaker to offer the option of an AMT unit in a CNG car. Prices for the Tata Tiago iCNG AMT start at Rs. 7.90 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG AMT is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). The new iCNG models will offer an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg.

The Tata Tiago iCNG AMT comes in four variants – XTA, XTA+, XZA+ and XZA NRG. On the other hand, the Tigor iCNG AMT is offered in two variants – XZA and XZA+. Furthermore, Tata is also introducing new colour options with the cars. A new Tornado Blue shade for the Tiago, Grassland Beige for the Tiago NRG, and Meteor Bronze for the Tigor.

The iCNG variants of the Tata Tiago and Tigor will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, fitted with the company’s dual-cylinder CNG kit. And now, you get the option of a 5-speed AMT unit along with the manual transmission. In CNG mode, the cars produce a reduced output of 72 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque, as against 85 bhp and 113 Nm on the pure-petrol version. The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMTs will also employ twin-cylinder technology that liberates more room in the boot, making the offerings more practical.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “CNG, known for its widespread availability and accessibility, has garnered considerable acceptance over the years. Tata Motors has revolutionized the CNG segment with various industry firsts like the twin-cylinder technology (helping provide no compromise boot space), high-end feature choices and direct start in CNG. In the past 24 months, we have sold more than 1.3 lakh CNG vehicles. In our effort to further drive volumes and provide our customers with the best, we are now proudly launching the Tiago and the Tigor iCNG in AMT—Introducing India to its 1st AMT CNG Cars.”

Tata Motors is currently one top 2 brands that offers a wide line-up of company-fitted CNG cars in India. In fact, the company has already witnessed a remarkable 67.9 per cent growth in CNG sales in Financial Year 2024, compared to the previous year. Tata Motors is confident that the introduction of the Tiago and Tigor iCNG models will further improve demand for CNG cars.