Login

Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh

Prices for the Tata Tiago iCNG AMT start at Rs. 7.90 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG AMT is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). The new iCNG models will offer an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 8, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tiago iCNG AMT is priced between Rs. 7.90 lakh to Rs. 8.80 lakh
  • Tiago iCNG AMT is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh to Rs. 9.55 lakh
  • Tata is the first carmaker to offer the option of an AMT unit in a CNG car

Tata Motors has officially launched the Automated Manual Transmission or AMT versions of its Tiago and TigoriCNG models. Effectively, this makes Tata the first carmaker to offer the option of an AMT unit in a CNG car. Prices for the Tata Tiago iCNG AMT start at Rs. 7.90 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG AMT is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). The new iCNG models will offer an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg. 

 

The Tata Tiago iCNG AMT comes in four variants – XTA, XTA+, XZA+ and XZA NRG. On the other hand, the Tigor iCNG AMT is offered in two variants – XZA and XZA+. Furthermore, Tata is also introducing new colour options with the cars. A new Tornado Blue shade for the Tiago, Grassland Beige for the Tiago NRG, and Meteor Bronze for the Tigor.

 

Also Read: Tata Tiago And Tigor CNG AMT Bookings Open, Launch Soon

 

Tata is the first carmaker to offer the option of an AMT unit in a CNG car

 

The iCNG variants of the Tata Tiago and Tigor will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, fitted with the company’s dual-cylinder CNG kit. And now, you get the option of a 5-speed AMT unit along with the manual transmission. In CNG mode, the cars produce a reduced output of 72 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque, as against 85 bhp and 113 Nm on the pure-petrol version. The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMTs will also employ twin-cylinder technology that liberates more room in the boot, making the offerings more practical.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut

 

The Tata Tiago iCNG AMT comes in four variants – XTA, XTA+, XZA+ and XZA NRG

 

Commenting on the launch, Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “CNG, known for its widespread availability and accessibility, has garnered considerable acceptance over the years. Tata Motors has revolutionized the CNG segment with various industry firsts like the twin-cylinder technology (helping provide no compromise boot space), high-end feature choices and direct start in CNG. In the past 24 months, we have sold more than 1.3 lakh CNG vehicles. In our effort to further drive volumes and provide our customers with the best, we are now proudly launching the Tiago and the Tigor iCNG in AMT—Introducing India to its 1st AMT CNG Cars.”

 

The new iCNG models will offer an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg

 

Tata Motors is currently one top 2 brands that offers a wide line-up of company-fitted CNG cars in India. In fact, the company has already witnessed a remarkable 67.9 per cent growth in CNG sales in Financial Year 2024, compared to the previous year. Tata Motors is confident that the introduction of the Tiago and Tigor iCNG models will further improve demand for CNG cars.

# Tata Tiago iCNG AMT# Tata Tigor iCNG AMT# Tata Motors# Tata CNG Cars# Tata CNG automatic# Tiago AMT# Tigor AMT# Tiago CNG Automatic# Tigor CNG Automatic# Hatchbacks# CNG cars# automatic cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Tiago

Tata Tiago
8.2

Tata Tiago

Starts at ₹ 5.6 - 8.11 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Tiago Specifications
View Tiago Features

Popular Tata Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?
Opinion: Can The Svartpilen 401 Turn Husqvarna Into A Household Name In India?
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-15123 second ago

Will the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 be able to help change the Swedish brand’s fortunes in India?

Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000
Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-13703 second ago

Benelli's Leoncino 500 and 502C and Keeway's K300N have received the price cuts. These prices are effective from February 8, 2024.

MG Motor India, BatX Energies Launch Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Station
MG Motor India, BatX Energies Launch Off-Grid Solar EV Charging Station
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12238 second ago

The off-grid solar EV charging station operates independently and is aimed at catering to a range of vehicles, including 2- and 4-wheelers.

Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024
Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-1810 second ago

Ferrari is coming off of its best-ever year with 13,663 vehicles delivered worldwide in 2023.

MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
MotoGP 2024: Ducati's Enea Bastianini Shatters Lap Record on Second Day of Sepang Test
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Bastianini showed off his new Ducati GP24’s raw pace as the team tested out their new exhaust and engine.

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights
Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

It is currently offered in two variants: the E-Luna X1 and the E-Luna X2.

Alpine Unveils A524 F1 Car for 2024 Season
Alpine Unveils A524 F1 Car for 2024 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly express confidence in the A524's potential, highlighting continuity and strategic improvements.

Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000
Kinetic E-Luna Electric Moped Launched In India At Rs 70,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Features a 2 kWh battery pack that powers the 1.2 kW hub-mounted motor

BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
BEST's Chalo Bus Mumbai Airport Shuttle Service : All You Need To Know
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024

New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
New Mini Cooper, Cooper S Petrol Models Revealed
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.

Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh
Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) Variant Launched At Rs 8.73 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The i20 Sportz (O) variant costs RS 35,000 more than the standard Sportz variant and offers three additional features over the standard variant

Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut
Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit

Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

6 days ago

In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.

Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Tata Motors has revealed that the Curvv concept on display at the Expo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Tata's popular sub-compact SUV has hit the 6 lakh units production mark within a year of reaching the 5 lakh units milestone.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved