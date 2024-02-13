Login

Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV Prices Slashed Following Drop In Battery Cell Costs

Citing a softening of battery cell prices, Tata Motors has cut the Nexon EV’s price by up to Rs 1.20 lakh, while the Tiago EV is now up to Rs 70,000 cheaper.
By Amaan Ahmed

1 mins read

Published on February 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Tata Tiago EV prices now start at Rs 7.99 lakh, a reduction of Rs 70,000.
  • Nexon EV MR starts at Rs 14.49 lakh, while the long-range Nexon EV starts at Rs 16.99 lakh.
  • Tata Motors attributes price reduction to a softening of battery cell prices.

Two of India’s best-selling passenger electric vehicles (EVs) have received a fillip in the form of a substantial price cut. Tata Motors has announced a reduction of up to Rs 1.20 lakh in the prices of two of its top-selling battery-powered models, the Tiago EV and Nexon EV. Citing a drop in global battery cell costs, Tata has slashed the price of the Nexon EV – which is the country’s best-selling passenger EV – so it now starts at Rs 14.49 lakh for the base Medium Range (MR) version, a reduction of Rs 25,000. The bigger difference is with the entry-level Long Range (LR) Nexon EV, which now starts at Rs 16.99 lakh – a full Rs 1.20 lakh lower than before.

 

Also Read: Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh

 

The Tata Tiago EV, meanwhile, now starts at Rs 7.99 lakh, which is Rs 70,000 lower than before (all prices, ex-showroom). The company has not revealed the revised variant-wise pricing for either model at this point, so it is unclear if there are any notable price reductions for any of the other variants in the lineup, but Tata will share the full, updated pricing for both model lines in the coming days. For those curious, this price drop isn’t applicable to any other Tata EVs, including the Punch EV, as Tata says the introductory prices for the Punch EV already factored in the falling battery cell costs.

 

The long-range Nexon EV now starts a full Rs 1.20 lakh lower than before.

 

Commenting on the price drop, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), said, “Battery costs constitute a substantial part of the overall cost of an EV. With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers.”

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh

 

The timing of the price reduction is interesting, given the Tata Nexon EV’s closest rival, the Mahindra XUV400, recently received a significant update, and at Rs 17.49 lakh (for the long-range 39.4 kWh version), undercut the Nexon EV LR by a big margin – roughly Rs 70,000. With the price revision, the Nexon EV LR now starts Rs 50,000 lower than the long-range XUV400.

 

One of the most affordable passenger EVs in India, the MG Comet, too received a price cut a few days ago, bringing the dinky little electric city car’s starting price down to Rs 6.99 lakh, a full Rs 1.70 lakh less than the entry-level Tiago EV. With the price reduction, the base Tiago EV is once again only Rs 1 lakh further than the entry-level Comet.

# Tata Motors# Tata Nexon EV# Tata Tiago EV# Tata EVs# Electric cars# Electric vehicles
  • Related Articles

CFMoto Ibex 450 Adventure Tourer Announced
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

The Chinese brand's parallel-twin adventure bike looks extremely promising, with the right specifications on paper to take the fight to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Overall Vehicle Sales In India Grew By 15% In January: FADA
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

Overall vehicle sales went up from 18.49 lakh units in Jan 2023 to 21.27 lakh units in Jan 2024.

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Over 15,000 Vehicles Due To Headlamp Glare Defect
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

The headlamp issue results from an incorrect adjustment during production, exceeding specified ranges by approximately 0.15 per cent

Jawa 350 Blue Showcased At Mahindra Blues Festival
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

The Jawa 350 in this new paint scheme will soon be available for purchase at the brand's retail outlets.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Launched In India At Rs. 11.83 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

Honda Stylo 160 Launched In Indonesia
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

The Honda Stylo 160 is a retro-styled scooter powered by a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled engine that will rival the Vespa 150 range

Revealed: The BMW i8 Successor That Never Made It To Production
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

The BMW i16 was an evolution of the Vision M Next Concept showcased back in 2019 and the classic M1 from the 1970s, but its development was cancelled.

2025 Aston Martin Vantage Unveiled: Gets Upgraded 656 BHP V8, Revised Chassis
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

As facelifts go, Aston Martin has gone all out with the Vantage which includes a huge boost in power and a revised chassis

Branded Content: Trails & Tales Season 1 -- To Triveni Sangam, Kanyakumari in a Maruti Suzuki Jimny
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

Started our journey from the erstwhile gold mine near Bangalore - Kolar

Maruti Suzuki's Tour Range Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

The range consists of five vehicles- the Tour H1, Tour H3, Tour S, Tour M, and Tour V

2024 car&bike Awards: India's Most Credible Auto Awards To Be Held On February 27
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

The 2024 car&bike Awards celebrates the best of the best from the automobile industry, and it will be held on February 27.

Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

Prices for the Tata Tiago iCNG AMT start at Rs. 7.90 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG AMT is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). The new iCNG models will offer an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg.

MW Motors' Spartan 2.0 Is An All-Electric Force Gurkha With Up To 240 KM Range
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

The Spartan 2.0 uses the Force Gurkha's bodyshell, chassis, suspension and interior, while the motor and BMS have been developed by the Czech firm.

Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

Range Rover Electric has created quite a buzz, with more than 16,000 customers signed up for the waiting list since December 2023.

Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

The company also introduced an extended battery warranty of 8 years or up to 80,000 km across all its products

