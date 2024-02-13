Tata Nexon EV, Tiago EV Prices Slashed Following Drop In Battery Cell Costs

Two of India’s best-selling passenger electric vehicles (EVs) have received a fillip in the form of a substantial price cut. Tata Motors has announced a reduction of up to Rs 1.20 lakh in the prices of two of its top-selling battery-powered models, the Tiago EV and Nexon EV. Citing a drop in global battery cell costs, Tata has slashed the price of the Nexon EV – which is the country’s best-selling passenger EV – so it now starts at Rs 14.49 lakh for the base Medium Range (MR) version, a reduction of Rs 25,000. The bigger difference is with the entry-level Long Range (LR) Nexon EV, which now starts at Rs 16.99 lakh – a full Rs 1.20 lakh lower than before.

Also Read: Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh

The Tata Tiago EV, meanwhile, now starts at Rs 7.99 lakh, which is Rs 70,000 lower than before (all prices, ex-showroom). The company has not revealed the revised variant-wise pricing for either model at this point, so it is unclear if there are any notable price reductions for any of the other variants in the lineup, but Tata will share the full, updated pricing for both model lines in the coming days. For those curious, this price drop isn’t applicable to any other Tata EVs, including the Punch EV, as Tata says the introductory prices for the Punch EV already factored in the falling battery cell costs.

The long-range Nexon EV now starts a full Rs 1.20 lakh lower than before.

Commenting on the price drop, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), said, “Battery costs constitute a substantial part of the overall cost of an EV. With battery cell prices having softened in the recent past and considering their potential reduction in the foreseeable future, we have chosen to proactively pass on the resulting benefits directly to customers.”

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh

The timing of the price reduction is interesting, given the Tata Nexon EV’s closest rival, the Mahindra XUV400, recently received a significant update, and at Rs 17.49 lakh (for the long-range 39.4 kWh version), undercut the Nexon EV LR by a big margin – roughly Rs 70,000. With the price revision, the Nexon EV LR now starts Rs 50,000 lower than the long-range XUV400.

One of the most affordable passenger EVs in India, the MG Comet, too received a price cut a few days ago, bringing the dinky little electric city car’s starting price down to Rs 6.99 lakh, a full Rs 1.70 lakh less than the entry-level Tiago EV. With the price reduction, the base Tiago EV is once again only Rs 1 lakh further than the entry-level Comet.