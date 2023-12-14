Yamaha To Launch YZF-R3 And MT-03 In India Tomorrow
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 14, 2023
- YZF-R3 was previously sold in India
- MT-03 will be launched for the first time
- Both bikes will be brought through the CBU route
Yamaha enthusiasts across the country will soon have the opportunity to upgrade from the YZF-R15 and MT-15 to the larger capacity Yamaha as the company will be launching the YZF-R3 and MT-03 in India tomorrow. While the R3 was previously sold in India, the MT-03 will go on sale for the very first time.
The YZF-R3 is a fully-faired sports tourer while the MT-03 is the naked version of the former sporting a minimalistic look with exposed mechanicals. Both motorcycles are powered by the same 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that is capable of producing 40 bhp and 29.6 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch. On the feature front, both bikes aren’t that feature-rich, as the list is quite limited. They come with a basic LCD screen without Bluetooth connectivity, LED lighting on the R3, a projector headlamp on the MT-03, and dual-channel ABS. Compared to the current competition, both motorcycles miss out on riding modes, traction control and other modern features.
For cycle parts, the hardware remains the same. USD fork setup at the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends mounted on 17-inch wheels.
Once launched, the YZF-R3 and MT-03 will be available across all Yamaha Blue Square showrooms across India. For the pricing bit, Yamaha will be bringing the bikes to India via the CBU route, so expect them to be in the ballpark of Rs 3.8 lakh for the MT-03 and Rs 4.2 lakh for the R3, both ex-showroom.
As for the competition, the MT-03 competes against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and the recently launched TVS RTR 310. Meanwhile, the R3 locks horns with the newly launched Aprilia RS457, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the KTM RC 390.
