Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme Unveiled
By Janak Sorap
1 mins read
19-Oct-23 05:48 PM IST
Highlights
- Powered by the same 689 cc parallel-twin unit
- Prices yet to be announced
- Unlikely to be launched in India
Yamaha sells the Tenere 700 in the international market, a seriously capable off-roader that is currently one of the best out there. And it has only gotten better with the introduction of the new Tenere 700 Extreme. As the name suggests, it is extreme in more ways than one. This new addition to the Tenere 700 family is set to redefine off-road capabilities and is bound to make waves in global markets.
Tailored for the most experienced riders, specifically those with a background in enduro or motocross riding, the Tenere 700 Extreme boasts several key enhancements designed to conquer the toughest terrains and obstacles. The motorcycle comes with 20mm extra suspension travel at both the front and rear, allowing the motorcycle to tackle rough terrain with ease. The 43mm front forks are further improved with Kashima coating, a lubrication layer on the fork tubes to minimise friction and maximise durability. The Extreme model sets itself apart with an extraordinarily tall seat height of 910mm. At that seat height, it surely will pose a challenge for shorter riders, but it contributes to a crazy ground clearance of 260mm, making it the highest in the Tenere 700 lineup.
In addition to that, the Tenere 700 Extreme features titanium footpegs, an aluminium radiator protector and a flat one-piece seat for improved comfort during long rides. To differentiate it from the other Tenere variants, the Extreme gets a subtle cosmetic update sporting an enduro-style front fender that adds to its rugged appeal. The motorcycle features a five-inch full-colour TFT display with a Rally-style layout, complete with navigation features to help riders find their way through challenging landscapes.
Powering the motorcycle is the same 689cc CP2 parallel-twin engine with a cross-plane crankshaft, identical to the powerplant used in other Tenere 700 versions. Popular for its robust performance and smooth power delivery, the unit registers 72.4 bhp and 68 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Also Read: Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023
Yamaha is yet to announce the prices for the Tenere 700 Extreme which will be launched in the European markets. While there are no plans for the Extreme variant coming to India, rumour has it that Yamaha is considering the standard Tenere 700 for launch in India.
