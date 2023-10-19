Login

Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme Unveiled

The Tenere 700 Extreme is a more capable and off-roading version of the standard Tenere 700
By Janak Sorap

1 mins read

19-Oct-23 05:48 PM IST

Highlights

  • Powered by the same 689 cc parallel-twin unit
  • Prices yet to be announced
  • Unlikely to be launched in India

Yamaha sells the Tenere 700 in the international market, a seriously capable off-roader that is currently one of the best out there. And it has only gotten better with the introduction of the new Tenere 700 Extreme. As the name suggests, it is extreme in more ways than one. This new addition to the Tenere 700 family is set to redefine off-road capabilities and is bound to make waves in global markets.

 

Tailored for the most experienced riders, specifically those with a background in enduro or motocross riding, the Tenere 700 Extreme boasts several key enhancements designed to conquer the toughest terrains and obstacles. The motorcycle comes with 20mm extra suspension travel at both the front and rear, allowing the motorcycle to tackle rough terrain with ease. The 43mm front forks are further improved with Kashima coating, a lubrication layer on the fork tubes to minimise friction and maximise durability. The Extreme model sets itself apart with an extraordinarily tall seat height of 910mm. At that seat height, it surely will pose a challenge for shorter riders, but it contributes to a crazy ground clearance of 260mm, making it the highest in the Tenere 700 lineup.


 

In addition to that, the Tenere 700 Extreme features titanium footpegs, an aluminium radiator protector and a flat one-piece seat for improved comfort during long rides. To differentiate it from the other Tenere variants, the Extreme gets a subtle cosmetic update sporting an enduro-style front fender that adds to its rugged appeal. The motorcycle features a five-inch full-colour TFT display with a Rally-style layout, complete with navigation features to help riders find their way through challenging landscapes.
 

Powering the motorcycle is the same 689cc CP2 parallel-twin engine with a cross-plane crankshaft, identical to the powerplant used in other Tenere 700 versions. Popular for its robust performance and smooth power delivery, the unit registers 72.4 bhp and 68 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023


 

Yamaha is yet to announce the prices for the Tenere 700 Extreme which will be launched in the European markets. While there are no plans for the Extreme variant coming to India, rumour has it that Yamaha is considering the standard Tenere 700 for launch in India. 

# Yamaha Tenere 700# Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme# off-road# motorcycles# tenere

  Latest News

  Related Articles

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift To Get Lane Departure Assist
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift To Get Lane Departure Assist
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The upgrade from a hydraulic to an electric power steering allows this addition

BMW 740d xDrive Launched In India At Rs 1.81 Crore
BMW 740d xDrive Launched In India At Rs 1.81 Crore
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The 740d xDrive will be sold alongside the petrol-powered 740i M Sport that is priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Made-In-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In America
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In America
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The brand is offering the Super Meteor 650 in the same three variants: Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial

BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore
BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive will be imported as a completely built-up unit.

Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The carmaker recently unveiled its plans to introduce ICE-powered models, specifically focusing on enhancing some of them with the renowned RS treatment.

Opinion: Should You Replace Your Big Bike And Downsize Your Motorcycle?
Opinion: Should You Replace Your Big Bike And Downsize Your Motorcycle?
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Should you consider downsizing to a single-cylinder bike which can also offer entertaining performance and a very enjoyable ride experience comparable to much bigger and more expensive bikes?

Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won't Arrive Before 2025: Here's Why
Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won't Arrive Before 2025: Here's Why
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Despite receiving a decidedly comprehensive midlife update, Tata's facelifted SUVs soldier on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The facelifted Safari commands a premium over its predecessor but packs substantial changes and more features

Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The name 'kayoibako' is derived from configurable shipping containers used for the secure and efficient transportation of parts and products.

BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024
BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

It will begin following this model with its Mini brand in three countries- Italy, Poland and Sweden

Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
Royal Enfield Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Assured Buyback Program For Motorcyclists
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The program allows customers to trade in their existing motorcycle for a new Royal Enfield, keep their bike, or return it at the end of the Assured Buyback tenure.

Hero MotoCorp Sells 1000 Units Of The Harley-Davidson X440 In India
Hero MotoCorp Sells 1000 Units Of The Harley-Davidson X440 In India
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles began on October 15, and are currently underway at about 100 dealerships, including Harley-Davidson and select Hero MotoCorp outlets, across India.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the newest entrant in the scrambler segment In India

Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
Honda Introduces E-Clutch Tech For Motorcycles
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

8 days ago

There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles

Honda H'ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
Honda H'ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Special editions of the CB350 series offer unique colour schemes and cost about Rs 1,500 more than the standard models.

