2023 BMW S 1000 RR Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 20.30 Lakh

BMW Motorrad has launched the updated model of its flagship superbike, the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR at the BMW JoyTown event in Delhi. The updated S 1000 RR gets more tech than before along with significant styling updates and even more power. The new S 1000 RR has been launched in 3 variants, with prices starting from Rs. 20.30 lakh (Ex-showroom), and is available in multiple colour options, Blackstorm Metallic, Style Passion in Racing Red Non-Metallic and the BMW Motorsport colours, in Light White Non-Metallic.

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) S 1000 RR Rs. 20.30 Lakh S 1000 RR Pro Rs. 22.15 Lakh S 1000 RR MSport Pro Rs. 24.55 Lakh

The 999 cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine now makes 206.5 bhp at 13,750 rpm, getting a bump of 3 bhp over the outgoing model. Peak torque remains the same at 113 Nm, coming in at 11,000 rpm. The engine speed range on the new S 1000 RR is now broader than before, with maximum engine speed being 14,600 rpm. All of this results in a 0-100 kmph time of just 3.2 seconds. The gearbox continues to be the six-speed unit with a bi-directional quickshifter.

In terms of design, the 2023 S 1000 RR now gets a new front-end, with winglets, similar to the M 1000 RR. The rear section gets a few tweaks too, making it look sportier than before. The winglets add more downforce on the front wheel, reducing the tendency of the motorcycle to wheelie upon hard acceleration. With the aim of optimising flexibility laterally, the main frame of the new RR was given several openings in the profile of the motorcycle.

The steering head angle has been flattened out by 0.5 degrees and the offset of the triple clamps has been reduced by 3 mm. The new chassis geometry offers even better precision, and feedback from the front wheel. The wheelbase of the motorcycle has been increased from 1,441 mm to 1,457 mm. The rear swingarm also gets an adjustable pivot, which could be used to change the geometry on the motorcycle along with the ride height.

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR now also gets a ‘slide control’ function on the dynamic traction control, which uses a steering angle sensor. The slide control function allows the rider to select two pre-set drift angles for the traction control system when accelerating out of corners. Up to the respective leaning angle, the traction control system allows slippage at the rear wheel when accelerating out of a corner, thus enabling rear wheel drift. When the pre-set steering angle value is reached, traction control intervenes, reduces slip and stabilises the motorcycle.