Aprilia RSV4 Factory Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 31.26 Lakh

The Aprilia RSV4 Factory is now on sale in India at a price of Rs. 31.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The RSV4 has been on sale in India earlier as well. Being the flagship, the RSV4 Factory is a legit track machine with genuine race-style aerodynamics, a powerful engine, and a touch of MotoGP wizardry as well. In India it goes up against the likes of the Ducati Panigale V4 S, which is priced about Rs. 2.2 lakh more.

The RSV4 Factory gets a 1,099 cc longitudinal V4 engine, which makes 214 bhp at 13,000 rpm along with having a peak torque output of 125 Nm coming in at 10,550 rpm. The engine is tuned to offer exceptional punch in the mid-range and the top-end. The motorcycle is underpinned by a dual-beam Aluminium frame and gets an underbraced swingarm.

It is suspended on 43 mm fully adjustable Ohlins USD fork with 125 mm of travel. At the rear is an Ohlins electronically controlled monoshock with full adjustability and 115 mm of travel. Up front, the motorcycle gets twin 330 mm floating discs along with Brembo Stylema monoblock radial callipers with four pistons. At the rear is a single 220 mm disc with Brembo 2-piston calliper. Aprilia also offers a Sachs steering damper and metal braided brake lines.

The motorcycle has a tall seat height of 851 mm and fuel tank capacity of 17.9 litres. It has a wet weight of 202 kg. In terms of features, the RSV4 factory gets engine maps, engine braking, cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control, launch control, speed limiter and cruise control along with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The bike also gets 6 riding modes and a 5-inch TFT console.

Bookings for the motorcycle have begun and deliveries will take up to three months.