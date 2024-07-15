Login
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 On The Cards; Expected To Debut Later This Year

The motorcycle is expected to feature an array of updates including those made to the engine and chassis
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 likely to debut later this year.
  • Expected to feature upgrades to the chassis
  • To feature an updated version of the same engine

After many rumours, there seems to be data to confirm the arrival of a new Ducati Panigale V4. Information on the internet describes some initial specifications and points to many changes on the new motorcycle. These include changes made to its chassis and engine. The motorcycle is expected to debut later this year, although the brand will likely give a sneak peek of the motorcycle at World Ducati Week later this month.

 

Also ReadDucati Hypermotard 698 Mono Launched In India At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
 

The data hints at changes made to the motorcycle’s chassis. The new Panigale V4’s wheelbase has been extended by 30.48 mm, which could point to a new suspension setup being used. However, the document makes no mention of what suspension setup the motorcycle will use. The 2025 Panigale V4 will have a tare weight of 274 kg, a kilogram lighter than the 2024 Panigale V4.

 

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition Revealed
 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 On The Cards Expected Launch Later This Year

The new Panigale V4 will be powered by an updated version of the same 1,103 cc motor

 

According to the data, the new Panigale V4 will be powered by an updated version of the same 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine. The motorcycle will be equipped with an all-new exhaust system. The motorcycle will now have a power output of 210 bhp at 13,500 rpm, slightly higher than the current model which puts out 209.6 bhp at 13,000 rpm. Peak torque, however, has gone down from 124 Nm at 9500 rpm to 121 Nm at 11,250 rpm.



Source

# Ducati# Ducati Panigale V4# 2025 Ducati Panigale V4# superbikes# new Ducati Panigale specs# Bikes# Two Wheelers
