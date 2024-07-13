Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition Revealed

Ducati has unveiled the new Panigale V2 Superquadro final edition globally, marking the end of the iconic Superquadro twin-cylinder engine. Ducati claims that the Superquadro engine on the final edition is the most advanced twin-cylinder unit ever produced by the Italian company, and the limited edition motorcycle will be restricted to just 555 units worldwide. The motor has its roots over 30 years ago, with 90-degree V2 engines featuring a desmodromic four-valve per cylinder distribution.



Also read: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Launched In India At Rs. 16.50 Lakh



The new Panigale V2 Superquadro final edition features several elements to set it apart. The bike is finished in a red, white, and black paint scheme, with the grey fuel tank bringing a nice contrast. The Italian tri-colour and the outline of the forward-facing cylinder head of the engine are incorporated into the side fairing of the motorcycle. The livery on the bike has been jointly created by the Centro Stile Ducati and Drudi Performance.

Also Read: Analysis - Will The Superquadro Mono Help Ducati Unlock New Markets?





Other details on the Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition that make it special include the billet aluminium steering plate with the serial number of each of the limited edition examples. The bike features several carbon fibre components including the exhaust end cap, swingarm protection, shock protector, chain guard, and clutch cover. It also gets Rizoma billet aluminium foot pegs that are adjustable and the Italian flag is sewn into the seat.



Also read: Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch



The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition uses a 955 cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 153 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The bike is underpinned by a monocoque frame with the engine as a stressed member. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm Ohlins USD forks at the front with Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear. The bike is equipped with 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres.



Braking performance comes from Brembo monobloc M4.32 callipers with 320 mm discs at the front and a 245 mm single disc at the rear with a single Brembo calliper. Ducati is offering the option to make the bike track-ready by removing the license plate and mirrors. The kit will also provide a billet aluminium racing tank cap, while the bike already comes with a GPS module for DDA data acquisition.



Also read: Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, Monster Senna Edition Listed On India Website; Launch Soon



The Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition will be launched in India, though only a handful of numbers will be sold here. The limited edition is set for deliveries in October this year globally and each customer will get a certificate of authenticity and a personalised motorcycle cover.