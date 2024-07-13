Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-TrailMINI Cooper SE 2024
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS ADVBenelli 402 SSuzuki SV 650Indian Roadmaster Classic
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition Revealed

The Superquadro engine is the most advanced twin-cylinder unit ever produced by Ducati and the new limited edition marks the end of the iconic motor that spans a history of 30 years
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ducati will produce only 555 examples of the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition
  • The limited edition gets a red, white and black paint scheme with the fuel tank finished in grey
  • The Superquadro is one of the most advanced twin-cylinder engines built by Ducati

Ducati has unveiled the new Panigale V2 Superquadro final edition globally, marking the end of the iconic Superquadro twin-cylinder engine. Ducati claims that the Superquadro engine on the final edition is the most advanced twin-cylinder unit ever produced by the Italian company, and the limited edition motorcycle will be restricted to just 555 units worldwide. The motor has its roots over 30 years ago, with 90-degree V2 engines featuring a desmodromic four-valve per cylinder distribution.
 

Also read: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Launched In India At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
 

The new Panigale V2 Superquadro final edition features several elements to set it apart. The bike is finished in a red, white, and black paint scheme, with the grey fuel tank bringing a nice contrast. The Italian tri-colour and the outline of the forward-facing cylinder head of the engine are incorporated into the side fairing of the motorcycle. The livery on the bike has been jointly created by the Centro Stile Ducati and Drudi Performance.

 

Also Read: Analysis - Will The Superquadro Mono Help Ducati Unlock New Markets?


 Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro final edition

Other details on the Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition that make it special include the billet aluminium steering plate with the serial number of each of the limited edition examples. The bike features several carbon fibre components including the exhaust end cap, swingarm protection, shock protector, chain guard, and clutch cover. It also gets Rizoma billet aluminium foot pegs that are adjustable and the Italian flag is sewn into the seat.
 

Also read: Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch
 

The Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition uses a 955 cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 153 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The bike is underpinned by a monocoque frame with the engine as a stressed member. Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm Ohlins USD forks at the front with Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear. The bike is equipped with 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres. 
 Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro 2

 

Braking performance comes from Brembo monobloc M4.32 callipers with 320 mm discs at the front and a 245 mm single disc at the rear with a single Brembo calliper. Ducati is offering the option to make the bike track-ready by removing the license plate and mirrors. The kit will also provide a billet aluminium racing tank cap, while the bike already comes with a GPS module for DDA data acquisition. 
 

Also read: Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, Monster Senna Edition Listed On India Website; Launch Soon
 

The Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition will be launched in India, though only a handful of numbers will be sold here. The limited edition is set for deliveries in October this year globally and each customer will get a certificate of authenticity and a personalised motorcycle cover.

# Ducati# Ducati bikes# Ducati Panigale# Ducati Panigale V2# Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Hypermotard 698 Mono is the company’s first-ever motorcycle with a production-spec single-cylinder engine in over 30 years
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • The RS brings the V4 engine from the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 to the Multistrada, which makes all the difference.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch
  • The Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario made its global debut last year and is restricted to just 500 units, while the Senna Edition pays tribute to the iconic Brazilian F1 driver.
    Ducati Monster 30 Anniversario, Monster Senna Edition Listed On India Website; Launch Soon
  • The new Ducati Panigale V2 Black is about Rs. 30,000 more expensive than the red shade currently available on the motorcycle.
    Ducati Panigale V2 Black Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 20.98 Lakh
  • Despite a late challenge from Marquez, Bagnaia maintained his lead to secure victory, with Acosta securing third place.
    MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims First Sprint Victory Of 2024 In Mugello Ahead Of Marquez; Martin Crashes Out

Latest News

  • The Superquadro engine is the most advanced twin-cylinder unit ever produced by Ducati and the new limited edition marks the end of the iconic motor that spans a history of 30 years
    Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition Revealed
  • Highly anticipated SUV-coupe expected to initially arrive in EV guise followed by the internal combustion model.
    Tata Curvv SUV-Coupe Launch On August 7
  • The Kia EV6 recall involves a potential issue with the Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) that could stop charging the 12-volt auxiliary battery.
    Kia Recalls 1,138 Units Of EV6 In India Over Faulty Charging Control Unit
  • The Urus SE is the most powerful iteration of Lamborghini’s SUV with the plug-in hybrid powertrain developing a peak 789 bhp and 950 Nm.
    Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India Launch On August 9
  • Nissan India is gearing up to launch the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market, after a long spell of having a single model in its portfolio.
    India-Spec Nissan X-Trail To Get Panoramic Sunroof, ADAS
  • The upcoming, all-new KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted on Indian roads yet again, hinting that the new model is getting closer to launch.
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted On Test In India
  • BYD recently introduced a new base variant for the Atto 3 SUV, which positions it to take on the top-spec MG ZS EV. Here’s how the two match up on paper.
    BYD Atto 3 Dynamic vs MG ZS EV Essence: Range, Features, Powertrain And Price Compared
  • Highly anticipated Red Bull customer car promises F1-levels of performance and is Adrian Newey’s final project for the company.
    Red Bull RB17 Hypercar Is A 15,000 RPM, V10-Powered Track Weapon
  • The Skoda Kodiaq, which is slated to be launched in India in 2025, was crash-tested under the more stringent norms of Euro NCAP.
    India-Bound New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test
  • Kia's vehicle exchange programme extends beyond just Kia cars; it allows customers to trade in any make and model for a new Kia.
    Kia India Rolls Out 'Exchange Your Car' Online Evaluation Service

Research More on Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati Panigale V2
8.5

Ducati Panigale V2

Starts at ₹ 17.49 - 21.3 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Panigale V2 Specifications
View Panigale V2 Features

Popular Ducati Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved