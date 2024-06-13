2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R & ZX-10RR Revealed
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on June 13, 2024
Highlights
- The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is offered in Metallic Flat Spark Black/Ebony and Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White
- The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is offered in a single Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray paint scheme
- Both litre-class bikes draw power from the 998 cc in-line, four-cylinder engine
Kawasaki has been updating its motorcycle lineup globally bringing subtle refreshes to the range. The Japanese auto giant has now introduced the 2025 Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR bringing new colours to the litre-class sportbikes. The MY2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR get cosmetic updates while the hardware remains unchanged.
Also read: Kawasaki Planning Two More Hybrid Models
The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is now available in a new single-colour paint scheme - Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray. The new paint job has been developed in association with the Kawasaki Racing Team’s endeavour in WorldSBK. The new colour brings an all-black look to the full-faired motorcycle while the graphics are finished in green.
The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R also arrives with two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black/Ebony and Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White on the KRT edition. Much like the Ninja ZX-10RR, the Ninja ZX-10R gets only aesthetic changes, while packing 3 bhp and 3 Nm less than the former.
The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is the more track-focused version based on the Ninja ZX-10R. The former is the closest you can get to the WorldSBK race bike in a road-legal avatar. The bike gets lighter components, stiffer valve springs, a high-lift camshaft, as well as forged Marchesini wheels shod with Pirelli Supercorsa SP tyres.
Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Launched At Rs. 9.10 Lakh
Power on the Ninja ZX-10RR comes from the 998 cc in-line, four-cylinder engine. The motor churns out 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm, which shoots up to 210 bhp with the RAM Air. Peak torque stands at 111 Nm at 11,400 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter.
The electronic aids are abundant on the ZX-10RR and include an electronic Ohlins steering damper, launch control, electronic cruise control, traction control and engine brake control. The litre-class offering gets multiple power modes, a cornering management function, and an IMU-enhanced chassis orientation awareness.
Also read: Kawasaki Ninja 400 Discontinued In India; Ninja 500 To Take Over
Kawasaki has not announced when it plans to roll out the MY 2025 Ninja ZX-10RR in India. However, the bike maker is likely to bring the model in limited numbers.
Latest News
Popular Kawasaki Models
- Kawasaki W175Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.22 - 1.35 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja H2REx-Showroom Price₹ 79.9 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z900Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.5 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10REx-Showroom Price₹ 15.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.12 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 300Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.43 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 1000Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.51 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6REx-Showroom Price₹ 11.09 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 6.24 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.59 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3 Lakh
- Kawasaki Vulcan SEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.16 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z900RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.8 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z H2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 23.02 - 27.22 Lakh
- Kawasaki Versys 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.77 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 140GEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.07 Lakh
- Kawasaki Versys 1000Ex-Showroom Price₹ 12.19 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 450REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z650RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.72 Lakh
- Kawasaki W800 StreetEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.33 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.88 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX230RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.21 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.49 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX65Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.12 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 300REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.6 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 85Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.2 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX112Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.88 Lakh
- Kawasaki EliminatorEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.62 Lakh