2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R & ZX-10RR Revealed

Kawasaki has been updating its motorcycle lineup globally bringing subtle refreshes to the range. The Japanese auto giant has now introduced the 2025 Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR bringing new colours to the litre-class sportbikes. The MY2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR get cosmetic updates while the hardware remains unchanged.



The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is now available in a new single-colour paint scheme - Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray. The new paint job has been developed in association with the Kawasaki Racing Team’s endeavour in WorldSBK. The new colour brings an all-black look to the full-faired motorcycle while the graphics are finished in green.





The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R also arrives with two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black/Ebony and Lime Green/Ebony/Pearl Blizzard White on the KRT edition. Much like the Ninja ZX-10RR, the Ninja ZX-10R gets only aesthetic changes, while packing 3 bhp and 3 Nm less than the former.



The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR is the more track-focused version based on the Ninja ZX-10R. The former is the closest you can get to the WorldSBK race bike in a road-legal avatar. The bike gets lighter components, stiffer valve springs, a high-lift camshaft, as well as forged Marchesini wheels shod with Pirelli Supercorsa SP tyres.



Power on the Ninja ZX-10RR comes from the 998 cc in-line, four-cylinder engine. The motor churns out 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm, which shoots up to 210 bhp with the RAM Air. Peak torque stands at 111 Nm at 11,400 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter.





The electronic aids are abundant on the ZX-10RR and include an electronic Ohlins steering damper, launch control, electronic cruise control, traction control and engine brake control. The litre-class offering gets multiple power modes, a cornering management function, and an IMU-enhanced chassis orientation awareness.



Kawasaki has not announced when it plans to roll out the MY 2025 Ninja ZX-10RR in India. However, the bike maker is likely to bring the model in limited numbers.