Supreme Court Withdraws Order Of Registering BS4 Vehicles Post Lockdown

The Supreme Court today withdrew the order issued to automobile dealers on granting 10 days time post the lockdown period to register BS4 vehicles. The court had allowed the sale and registration of 1.05 lakh BS4 vehicles and now that number has been exceeded. In fact, the Supreme Court said that over 2.55 lakh BS4 vehicles have been sold which its higher than what was ordered. The court has now said that the additional cars that have been sold during these 10 days will not be registered. The Supreme Court had earlier eased the March 31 deadline for the sale of BS4 vehicles in India, giving an extension of 10 days, post the end of the lockdown period. Back then, companies were told that they would be able to sell only 10 per cent, of unsold BS4 vehicles, within 10 days after the lockdown ends.

The Supreme Court told automobile dealers not take advantage of the earlier ruling and said that no vehicle could be registered without its order. It has directed the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) to submit details of BS4 vehicles sold after the order came into effect on March 27, 2020.

The Supreme Court has now directed the government to provide it with data of the BS4 vehicles which have been uploaded on the eVahan portal after March 31, 2020.The case will be taken up again on July 23. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) and the Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had moved the top court to extend March 31 deadline for sale of BS4 vehicles. FADA argued that 15,000 passenger cars, 12,000 commercial vehicles, 7 lakh 2-wheelers (all BS4) are at stake due to, first the slowdown in the industry and the later the drop in footfall at showrooms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

