Ola Roadster: Top 10 Stats About Ola’s Mid-Spec Electric Motorcycle

Ola Electric recently launched its Roadster series of electric motorcycles in the Indian market. The company showed three electric motorcycles under the series- Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro, with varying battery capacity, performance, and features. The mid-spec model in the series is the Ola Roadster with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the top stats about the electric motorcycle.

3 Battery Variants

The Ola Roadster is offered in three battery variants – 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh.



7-Inch Touchscreen Display

Unlike the more affordable Ola Roadster X, the Roadster gets a 7-inch touchscreen display.

17-Inch Wheels

The Ola Roadster rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.



13 kW Electric Motor

The Ola Roadster is equipped with a 13 kW electric motor (17.4 bhp).

4 Ride Modes

The Roadster gets four ride modes- Hyper, Sport, Normal, Eco.



126 KMPH Top Speed

The top speed of the Ola Roadster is rated at 126 kmph, only slightly higher than the more affordable Roadster X.





248 KM Range

The Roadster offers a claimed range of 248 km on a single charge in the 6 kWh battery variant.

Charging Time (0-80%)

The 3.5 kWh battery variant of the Roadster can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 4.6 hours, while the variant with the larger 4.5 kWh battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 5.9 hours. The 6 kWh battery variant on the other hand takes 7.9 hours to be charged to the same level.



0-40 KMPH Time



Ola claims a 0-40 kmph time of 2.2 seconds for the Roadster.



Rs 1.05 Lakh Price Tag



The Roadster e-motorcycle is priced between Rs. 1.05 lakh to Rs. 1.40 lakh for the top-spec option.











