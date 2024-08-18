Login
Ola Roadster: Top 10 Stats About Ola’s Mid-Spec Electric Motorcycle

The Ola Roadster is the mid-spec model in the series with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ola recently launched the Roadster e-motorcycle in India.
  • The motorcycle is offered in three battery variants.
  • Prices range from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh.

Ola Electric recently launched its Roadster series of electric motorcycles in the Indian market. The company showed three electric motorcycles under the series- Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro, with varying battery capacity, performance, and features. The mid-spec model in the series is the Ola Roadster with prices ranging from Rs 1.05 lakh to Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the top stats about the electric motorcycle.

 

Also Read: Ola Teases 5 New E-Scooters; Tourer And Adventure Scooters On The Cards
 

3 Battery Variants

 

The Ola Roadster is offered in three battery variants – 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, and 6 kWh.
 

7-Inch Touchscreen Display

Ola Roadster Top Stats About Ola s Mid Spec Electric Motorcycle

Unlike the more affordable Ola Roadster X, the Roadster gets a 7-inch touchscreen display. 

 

17-Inch Wheels 

 

The Ola Roadster rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.
 

13 kW Electric Motor

 

The Ola Roadster is equipped with a 13 kW electric motor (17.4 bhp). 

 

Also Read: Ola Launches Roadster Series Of Electric Motorcycles In India; Prices Start At Rs. 75,000
 

4 Ride Modes

 

The Roadster gets four ride modes- Hyper, Sport, Normal, Eco. 
 

126 KMPH Top Speed

 Ola Roadster Top Stats About Ola s Mid Spec Electric Motorcycle 1

The top speed of the Ola Roadster is rated at 126 kmph, only slightly higher than the more affordable Roadster X.


 

248 KM Range

 

The Roadster offers a claimed range of 248 km on a single charge in the 6 kWh battery variant.

 

Also Read: Ola Roadster Series Electric Motorcycles: Top 5 Highlights

 

Charging Time (0-80%)

 

The 3.5 kWh battery variant of the Roadster can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 4.6 hours, while the variant with the larger 4.5 kWh battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 5.9 hours. The 6 kWh battery variant on the other hand takes 7.9 hours to be charged to the same level.
 

0-40 KMPH Time
Ola Roadster Top Stats About Ola s Mid Spec Electric Motorcycle 2

Ola claims a 0-40 kmph time of 2.2 seconds for the Roadster.
 

Rs 1.05 Lakh Price Tag
 

The Roadster e-motorcycle is priced between Rs. 1.05 lakh to Rs. 1.40 lakh for the top-spec option.






 

