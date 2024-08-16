Ola Teases 5 New E-Scooters; Tourer And Adventure Scooters On The Cards

At its annual presentation dubbed Sankalp 2024, Ola Electric had many interesting announcements. Besides the enhanced technology and three new electric motorcycles, Ola also announced the road plan for its electric scooter range. At the presentation, five electric scooters were teased across two different segments.

After the familiar S1 lineup, the plan is to expand the EV scooter range by introducing S2 and S3 sub-brands. These two extended premium line-ups will have three newer scooters in the S2 and two maxi-scooters in the S3 umbrella. There are three types of scooters under the S2 line-up – City, Tourer and Sports. Meanwhile, the S3 will have Grand Adventure and Grand Tourer premium scooters. For now, the line-up is in the nascent stage of development. However, increasing the portfolio with bigger and more premium offerings is the best way forward for a comparatively new brand like Ola.

As for the product's underpinnings, the S2 and S3 line-up will be based on the third-generation platform. This would ensure better performance, and an improved range, apart from the potential resolution of shortcomings that were experienced on the initial scooters of the S1 line-up. The brand also needs to improve its sales and after-sales service in the interim. And as Ola Electric shifts focus towards expediting production of its motorcycles, the new additions to the scooter portfolio are unlikely to be launched any time soon.