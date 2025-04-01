CFMoto 450MT: Top 5 Highlights

CFMoto is a Chinese-origin two-wheeler brand gearing up to re-enter the Indian market soon. Having previously brought in a few naked and sport touring offerings which unfortunately failed to secure a place in the market, the company has reworked its strategy and will be introducing the 450MT, an adventure-focused sub-500 cc offering. With the said segment currently occupied by popular motorcycles like the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the KTM 390 Adventure, here are the top highlights of the soon-to-be-launched CFMoto.

Styling

The CFMoto 450MT has a striking design and a strong presence that resembles large-sized ADV bikes. The vertically stacked LED headlamps, tall-mounted front mudguard, upswept exhaust, exposed chassis, tall windscreen, and wide handlebar with knuckle protectors, all further accentuated the bike adventure/off-road-ready nature. The motorcycle features a 17.5-litre fuel tank and has a stepped seat design with a saddle height of 820 mm which can be further dropped to 800 mm, using a different mounting point. Fuelled up, the 450MT tips the scale at 195 kg, making it heavier than the 390 Adventure by 13 kilograms but a kilogram lighter than the Himalayan.

Engine

The CFMoto 450MT is powered by a 449 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill with a 270-degree crank. The motor produces a maximum power output of 44 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 44 Nm at 6,250 rpm. A 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch handles gearbox duties.

Cycle Parts

Moving to the suspension, the 450MT is equipped with USDs and link-type monoshock, both sourced from KYB that are adjustable with 200 mm of travel. The motorcycle rides on a 21/18-inch wheel setup with tubeless wire-spoke wheels wrapped with dual-purpose tyres. As for braking, it employs a 320 mm disc up front and 240 mm disc at the rear, with calipers sourced from J.Juan.

Features

CFMoto has equipped the 450MT with all the necessary rider aids and features to make it a good package. You get a 5-inch TFT colour display with smartphone connectivity, full LED lighting, switchable dual-channel ABS and traction control, and a height-adjustable windscreen. The only feature that is missing and would have been great to have is cruise control.

Expected Price

CFMoto will be bringing the 450MT to India via the CKD route, and considering what all is being offered, we expect the brand is likely to introduce the motorcycle somewhere in the ballpark of Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will be essential to keep the bike accessible to aspiring buyers. While the launch date hasn’t been announced, CFMoto is expected to launch the 450MT sometime in mid-2025.