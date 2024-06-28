Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-Trail
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM 790 AdventureIndian New ChieftainBajaj Bruzer CNGBenelli 402 SSuzuki SV 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Honda Cub Production To End In 2025

The Honda Cub is the most-produced motor vehicle in history and has been sold in more than 160 countries
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda to pull the plug on the Cub next year
  • Reduced demand for 50cc mopeds due to the popularity of EVs
  • Stringent emission norms are the reason

Identified by various names across the globe, sold in more than 160 countries, production assembly plants in 15 countries, and holding the distinction for the most-produced motor vehicle in history and continuous production since 1958, the Honda Cub is a legacy by itself. The icon from Japan has spread across almost all continents, has undergone multiple revisions and is currently offered in several variants. But, as they say, good things eventually come to an end, and so will be the case of the humble yet mighty Honda Cub. That’s because Honda has decided to end the production of the 50cc Cub owing to the stringent emission norms that are set to come into action by November 2025. The Japanese two-wheeler giant will be pulling the plug on the Cub in May 2025, which is about 11 months from now. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Honda Grom Unveiled

vci6a2c 2022 honda super cub 125 625x300 22 June 21

Now, you might wonder why Honda cannot update the Cub’s powertrain to make it emission-compliant, right? Well, the answer is that they definitely can, but unfortunately, it’s not making sense in today’s age. You see, in Japan, Honda has a market share of about 80 per cent when it comes to motor vehicles that fall in this category. However, the market share isn’t directly proportional to the overall sales figures that are being registered. The reason for the decline in sales is largely due to the increasing popularity of electric two-wheelers.

 

Also Read: Honda Stylo 160 Design Patented In India: Five Things To Know About The Neo-Retro Scooter

 

To give a perspective, during its peak, Honda Japan reportedly shipped 2.78 million units in 1982. And in addition to that, Honda achieved an overall production milestone of 100 million Cubs in 2017. In contrast to that, in 2023, Honda shipped only 92,824 units of the Cub. So, the numbers say it all, which has led to the division to discontinue the 50cc Cub in May 2025.

 

In conclusion, Honda will focus on the production of 125cc motorcycles or less in the future, and plan on introducing electric vehicle options to fill the void of the 50cc mopeds.

# Honda Cub# Honda moped# Honda two wheelers# emission norms# bike# Two Wheelers# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Hailed as the single best-selling motorcycle in history, the rugged version of the Honda Cub only makes it cooler
    Honda Cross Cub 110 Launched In Foreign Markets
  • The Honda Stylo 160 is a retro-styled scooter powered by a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled engine that will rival the Vespa 150 range
    Honda Stylo 160 Launched In Indonesia
  • The new Honda CB350 now comes with touring-friendly accessories from the dealership including a taller windscreen, leg guards, fog lamps and more
    Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
  • New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models
    Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
  • The first 10,000 new H'ness CB350 and CB350RS customers will receive free enrolment.
    Honda Introduces New Warranty Program For Big Wing Customers

Latest News

  • The government will reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) making petrol cheaper by 65 paise per litre, while diesel gets a price cut of Rs 2.60 per litre.
    Maharashtra Government To Reduce Fuel Prices In Mumbai From July 1
  • The joint venture will be formed in the final quarter of the year with both Volkswagen and Rivian having equal ownership and control.
    Volkswagen To Invest $5 Billion In Rivian To Develop Software Under New Joint Venture
  • The new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, has now been teased by Royal Enfield’s big boss, Eicher Motors MD, Siddhartha Lal.
    Siddhartha Lal Teases Upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
  • The Hypermotard 698 Mono is the company’s first-ever motorcycle with a production-spec single-cylinder engine in over 30 years
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • The Chetak electric scooter, which is now available in a total of three variants, will soon adopt a new naming nomenclature to make it easier for buyers to understand their positioning.
    Bajaj Chetak Premium To Be Renamed Chetak ‘Blue Line 3201’: Here’s Why
  • The Honda Cub is the most-produced motor vehicle in history and has been sold in more than 160 countries
    Honda Cub Production To End In 2025
  • The first tranche of the investment of $25 million will see Castrol acquire a 5.72 per cent stake in Gogoro.
    Castrol Invests $50 Million In Gogoro For Its Battery Swapping Tech
  • The team said Stroll will continue to race for the team into the new era of F1 regulations”, confirming that he will drive for the Formula 1 team till at least the end of 2026
    F1: Lance Stroll Extends Contract With Aston Martin Racing
  • Here are a few factory-fitted CNG vehicles that are expected to be launched in India soon
    Upcoming CNG Car Launches In India: Swift S-CNG, Nexon-iCNG And More
  • Launched in May 2005, the Swift has gone on to become one of the most successful offerings from the brand
    Maruti Suzuki Swift Breaches 30 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

Popular Honda Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved