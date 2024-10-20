Honda CB300F FlexTech Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Lakh; Can Run On 85% Ethanol

Honda has launched the flex-fuel derivative of the CB300F motorcycle in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the CB300F FlexTech comes with the exact same price tag as the standard motorcycle. Showcased earlier at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024, it retains the exact same design as the standard CB300F and gets the same list of features. It will be available at Honda’s BigWing range of dealerships towards the end of the month.

Also Read: Honda CB300F FlexTech India Launch On October 20



The CB300F FlexTech's price tag is identical to the standard CB300F

The motorcycle has two colour options- Sports Red and Mat Axis Grey Metallic- both of which are also offered on the standard motorcycle. The only noticeable visual difference is that the CB300F Flex Fuel comes with a green decal on the tank cover, with ‘FlexTech’ written on it. It is also equipped with the same digital instruments cluster, although it now has an ethanol indicator, which glows if the vehicle is filled with an ethanol-gasoline blend with more than 85 per cent ethanol content.

Also Read: Honda Issues Recall For 300-350cc Range Motorcycles In India



In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle comes with a USD fork setup up front, and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Honda CB 200X, Hornet 2.0 Now Available At BigWing Showrooms



On the powertrain front, the 293.53 cc single-cylinder engine is now compliant with up to E85 fuel, which means that it can run on an ethanol-gasoline mixture, with up to 85 per cent ethanol. The engine churns out a peak power output of 24.5 bhp and 25.9 Nm of peak torque, marginally higher than the standard motorcycle. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slip and assist clutch.



