Honda CB300F FlexTech India Launch On October 20

First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, the CB300F FlexTech is capable on running on up to an E85 fuel petrol-ethanol blend.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • CB300F FlexTech was originally showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
  • Expected to get minor tweaks to the graphics compared to petrol bike
  • Price likely to be higher than the petrol CB300F

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is set to launch the flex-fuel derivative of the CB300F on October 20, 2024. The company recently shared a teaser showcasing the profile of the motorcycle along with confirming the date. The motorcycle was originally showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 and was badged the CB300F FlexTech and featured only some minor cosmetic tweaks to set it apart from the standard petrol model.

 

Also read: Honda Issues Recall For 300-350cc Range Motorcycles In India
 

It remains to be seen if Honda will make any updates to the design of the CB300F FlexTech over the standard model. The bike displayed at the Bharat Mobility Expo featured a tweaked fuel tank graphics with a green extension atop the CB300 tank graphic with the words Honda FlexTech. The bike also featured an E85 sticker with the digital instrument cluster also said to have been tweaked to display when the bike is running on ethanol.

undefined

Also read: Honda CB 200X, Hornet 2.0 Now Available At BigWing Showrooms
 

Mechanically, the flex fuel motorcycle is expected to continue to use the 293.5 cc engine though the motor will get several changes to its internals to run on up to E85 fuels as well as updating the ECU. Expect the fuel economy to differ from the normal petrol bike.

 

In terms of prices, expect the CB300F FlexTech to be priced higher than the standard CB300F owing to the changes made to the bike under the skin to support running on up to E85 fuel blend.

