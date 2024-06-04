Honda Stylo 160 Design Patented In India: Five Things To Know About The Neo-Retro Scooter
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on June 4, 2024
Highlights
- Honda recently filed a design patent for the Stylo 160 in India.
- The Stylo 160 is currently sold in Indonesia.
- Powered by a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out 15 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque.
Honda recently filed a patent for the design of its latest scooter, the Stylo 160, in India. For the unversed, the Stylo 160 is positioned as a neo-retro lifestyle offering in the Indonesian market. However, it has garnered interest from Honda customers in markets worldwide, including in India. Here are five key things to know about this scooter.
Honda Stylo 160: Design
The Honda Stylo 160 is a retro-lifestyle scooter sold in Indonesia
The Stylo 160 has the styling to match its brief of a neo-retro scooter. Key design elements include a hexagonal headlight outlined by chrome accents, round mirrors, alloy wheels with a gold or darkened finish, and a scooped-up seat which can be had in brown or black. It features side panels with clean, angular lines. The scooter is offered in six colour schemes in Indonesia – Matte White, Matte Black, Green, Red, Black and Beige.
Honda Stylo 160: Features
The list of features in the Stylo 160 include a digital cluster and the Honda Smart Key System
On the feature front, the Honda Stylo 160 gets a fully digital panel metre, a USB Charger and the Honda Smart Key System. The scooter uses LED lamps for the headlight, taillamp and turn indicators.
Honda Stylo 160: Cycle Parts
The ABS variants of the scooter get disc brakes at the front and rear
The Stylo 160 is equipped with a telescopic front fork and a monoshock. The scooter can be had with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) or CBS (Combi Braking System). Braking duties are handled by a 220 mm hydraulic disc at both ends in the ABS variants. The CBS variants, on the other hand, come with a 190 mm front disc along with a drum brake at the rear. The scooter’s kerb weight is 118 kg.
Honda Stylo 160: Powertrain
The Stylo 160 is sold with a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled engine in Indonesia
The Honda Stylo 160 comes equipped with a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 15 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque in the Indonesian market. This is paired with a CVT automatic transmission.
Honda Stylo 160: Will It Come To India?
There is still no confirmation on whether the scooter will make it to Indian shores
For now, the only connection India has with the Stylo is that Honda has filed a design patent for the scooter here. Brands regularly file design patents for all of their products in a bid to protect their intellectual rights to the designs. Honda has also not disclosed if it plans to further expand is scooter line-up in India. However, there is no doubt the Stylo 160 could make for a very interesting offering from Honda in India, with its clearest rival being the Vespa 150.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Honda Models
- Honda CB Unicorn 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakh
- Honda Activa 6GEx-Showroom Price₹ 74,536 - 82,734
- Honda CB ShineEx-Showroom Price₹ 77,378 - 82,878
- Honda SP 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 85,131 - 90,567
- Honda DioEx-Showroom Price₹ 68,625 - 77,712
- Honda Activa 125 FIEx-Showroom Price₹ 78,920 - 88,093
- Honda CD 110 DreamEx-Showroom Price₹ 73,400
- Honda LivoEx-Showroom Price₹ 78,500 - 82,500
- Honda Hornet 2.0Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh
- Honda X-BladeEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh
- Honda GraziaEx-Showroom Price₹ 82,566 - 89,903
- Honda Gold WingEx-Showroom Price₹ 39.2 Lakh
- Honda CB 350 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh
- Honda CBR 1000RREx-Showroom Price₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh
- Honda H Ness CB 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.1 - 2.16 Lakh
- Honda CB300REx-Showroom Price₹ 2.4 Lakh
- Honda CB200XEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh
- Honda CB300FEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.7 Lakh
- Honda CB500XEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.87 Lakh
- Honda CBR650REx-Showroom Price₹ 9.35 Lakh
- Honda CB 650 REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.67 Lakh
- Honda CB1000R PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.47 Lakh
- Honda CRF1100L Africa TwinEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh
- Honda Dio 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 83,400 - 92,300
- Honda NX500Ex-Showroom Price₹ 5.9 Lakh
- Honda Shine 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 64,900
- Honda SP 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakh
- Honda CB350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2 - 2.18 Lakh
- Honda XL750 TransalpEx-Showroom Price₹ 11 Lakh
- Home
- News
- Two Wheelers
- Honda Stylo 160 Design Patented In India: Five Things To Know About The Neo-Retro Scooter