Honda Stylo 160 Design Patented In India: Five Things To Know About The Neo-Retro Scooter

The Stylo 160 is a neo-retro lifestyle scooter currently sold by Honda in the Indonesian market.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Honda recently filed a design patent for the Stylo 160 in India.
  • The Stylo 160 is currently sold in Indonesia.
  • Powered by a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out 15 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque.

Honda recently filed a patent for the design of its latest scooter, the Stylo 160, in India. For the unversed, the Stylo 160 is positioned as a neo-retro lifestyle offering in the Indonesian market. However, it has garnered interest from Honda customers in markets worldwide, including in India. Here are five key things to know about this scooter.

 

Honda Stylo 160: Design

Honda Stylo 160 Five Things To Know 1

The Honda Stylo 160 is a retro-lifestyle scooter sold in Indonesia

 

The Stylo 160 has the styling to match its brief of a neo-retro scooter. Key design elements include a hexagonal headlight outlined by chrome accents, round mirrors, alloy wheels with a gold or darkened finish, and a scooped-up seat which can be had in brown or black. It features side panels with clean, angular lines. The scooter is offered in six colour schemes in Indonesia – Matte White, Matte Black, Green, Red, Black and Beige.

 

Honda Stylo 160: Features

Honda Stylo 160 Five Things To Know 2

The list of features in the Stylo 160 include a digital cluster and the Honda Smart Key System

 

On the feature front, the Honda Stylo 160 gets a fully digital panel metre, a USB Charger and the Honda Smart Key System. The scooter uses LED lamps for the headlight, taillamp and turn indicators.

 

Honda Stylo 160: Cycle Parts

Honda Stylo 160 Five Things To Know 3

The ABS variants of the scooter get disc brakes at the front and rear

 

The Stylo 160 is equipped with a telescopic front fork and a monoshock. The scooter can be had with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) or CBS (Combi Braking System). Braking duties are handled by a 220 mm hydraulic disc at both ends in the ABS variants. The CBS variants, on the other hand, come with a 190 mm front disc along with a drum brake at the rear. The scooter’s kerb weight is 118 kg.

 

Honda Stylo 160: Powertrain

Honda Stylo 160 Five Things To Know 5

The Stylo 160 is sold with a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled engine in Indonesia

 

The Honda Stylo 160 comes equipped with a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 15 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque in the Indonesian market. This is paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

 

Honda Stylo 160: Will It Come To India?

Honda Stylo 160 Five Things To Know 4

There is still no confirmation on whether the scooter will make it to Indian shores

 

For now, the only connection India has with the Stylo is that Honda has filed a design patent for the scooter here. Brands regularly file design patents for all of their products in a bid to protect their intellectual rights to the designs. Honda has also not disclosed if it plans to further expand is scooter line-up in India. However, there is no doubt the Stylo 160 could make for a very interesting offering from Honda in India, with its clearest rival being the Vespa 150. 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

