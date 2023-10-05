Two-Wheeler Sales September 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Registers Over 5 Lakh Units Sale

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has revealed its sales figures for the month of September 2023. During the month, HMSI registered sales of over 5 lakh units, marking the highest sales for the brand in FY 2023–24. Moreover, the company has witnessed a year-over-year growth of 2 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year.

HMSI sold a total of 5,26,998 units in September, with 4,91,802 units sold in the domestic market. Additionally, HMSI experienced a 19 per cent growth in exports, with 35,196 units shipped in September 2023.

In September 2023, HMSI launched the updated Gold Wing Tour, and opened bookings for the model. Other products introduced by the brand around the same period, include the Activa Limited Edition, SP125 Sports Edition, Repsol Editions of the Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125, along with the OBD-2 compliant versions of the CB300F and CB200X.