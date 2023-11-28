2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 28, 2023
Highlights
KTM has introduced refreshed editions of the 1290 Super Adventure R and Super Adventure S, specifically for the North American market. Despite sporting new aesthetics, the 2024 models retain their existing mechanical configurations.
The 2024 iteration of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S represents a striking new White and Orange colour scheme accented by vibrant Blue graphics. Conversely, the off-road-oriented 1290 Super Adventure R debuts a Grey hue with vivid Orange highlights, elevating its rugged appeal.
Moving to the mechanicals, both bikes remain unchanged. Powering the 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure bikes is a 1,301cc LC8 V-twin engine, producing 158 bhp. The unit is paired with a six-speed gearbox and PASC slipper clutch. The Super Adventure S emphasises on-road performance and gets a semi-active suspension system while the is built for off-roading with fully adjustable suspension and spoked wheels.
Both models get Brembo brakes, a 7-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, USB charging, stability control with cornering ABS, tire pressure monitoring, and self-cancelling turn signals as standard. The Super Adventure S has alloy wheels with specialised tyres and adjustable seats, while the Super Adventure R features a single-piece stepped saddle with a higher seat height.
In the international market, the 1290 Super Adventure range competes against the Ducati Multistrada, Triumph Tiger 1200, and the recently unveiled BMW GS 1300.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10014 second ago
Owned by Geely, Lotus has pledged to become fully electric by 2028
-9818 second ago
It received a bid of $1,350,000 (11.25 crore) that the seller chose not to accept and re-auctioned in December.
-9619 second ago
The new platform will largely use local components and has been dubbed the ‘A Main Platform’ with the first electric vehicle set to roll out in 2026, specifically for the Chinese market.
-7524 second ago
MotoGP's newest grand prix winner has finally found a seat after a string of tremendous performances in the final leg of the 2023 season
-5426 second ago
Maini will partner current F3 champion Gabriel Bortoleto for the 2024 F2 season
-2735 second ago
Skyworth Skyhome, from China's Skywell, is set to enter production next year.
-81 second ago
The all-new Duster is based on the Bigster concept showcased earlier, and shares a lot of design elements
52 minutes ago
Royal Enfield took the wraps off its latest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa. Here are the top 5 highlights of the newest Royal Enfield bike, albeit in its Motoverse edition.
1 hour ago
The 2020 Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase was commissioned by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and served the royal family.
2 hours ago
This decision aligns with similar steps initiated by other carmakers including Audi and Maruti Suzuki.
4 days ago
KTM India did launch the KTM 790 Duke, but the 790 Adventure was never launched in India. Will this new KTM 790 Adventure be introduced in India? India Bike Week this weekend may have some answers after all.
19 days ago
Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.
20 days ago
The KTM 990 Duke succeeds the immensely popular 890 Duke and is powered by a 121.4 bhp 974cc motor
21 days ago
The European group now comprises 38 members, including Honda, Piaggio, Yamaha, KTM, CFMoto, Kymco, Kawasaki, and Suzuki
2 months ago
Based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo, the motorcycle will be limited to just 50 units worldwide