2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed

KTM has introduced refreshed editions of the 1290 Super Adventure R and Super Adventure S, specifically for the North American market. Despite sporting new aesthetics, the 2024 models retain their existing mechanical configurations.

The 2024 iteration of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S represents a striking new White and Orange colour scheme accented by vibrant Blue graphics. Conversely, the off-road-oriented 1290 Super Adventure R debuts a Grey hue with vivid Orange highlights, elevating its rugged appeal.



Moving to the mechanicals, both bikes remain unchanged. Powering the 2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure bikes is a 1,301cc LC8 V-twin engine, producing 158 bhp. The unit is paired with a six-speed gearbox and PASC slipper clutch. The Super Adventure S emphasises on-road performance and gets a semi-active suspension system while the is built for off-roading with fully adjustable suspension and spoked wheels.



Both models get Brembo brakes, a 7-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, USB charging, stability control with cornering ABS, tire pressure monitoring, and self-cancelling turn signals as standard. The Super Adventure S has alloy wheels with specialised tyres and adjustable seats, while the Super Adventure R features a single-piece stepped saddle with a higher seat height.



In the international market, the 1290 Super Adventure range competes against the Ducati Multistrada, Triumph Tiger 1200, and the recently unveiled BMW GS 1300.