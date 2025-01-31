2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Specifications Revealed

Over two months since its global debut at EICMA 2024, KTM has finally revealed the full specifications of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure series for India. To be offered in three variants globally- standard, X and R, the changes on the latest iteration of KTM’s popular adventure tourer are significant and include a new engine. Confirmed for an India launch, it is the standard 390 Adventure and the more road-biased Adventure X that will make it to Indian shores, with the more hardcore R variant likely to be reserved for foreign markets.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure

The design of the new KTM 390 Adventure is vastly different from its predecessor

Visually, the 390 Adventure gets sleeker, more exposed styling and edgier body parts than before. Up front, it gets a vertically stacked dual projector headlamp outlined by daytime-running lamps, a tall windscreen, and a beak-style mudguard. Towards the side, the motorcycle gets a sharp-looking front cowl, a thin seat, and prominent side panels below the seat. Another notable change is the fact that it features an underbelly exhaust, instead of an upswept exhaust like its predecessor. The rear section of the bike gets minimal body panels and a small tail lamp, much like its predecessor. The 390 Adventure will feature a 5-inch TFT display seen on the 390 Duke, with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. The list of electronics offered on the 390 Adventure includes cruise control, cornering traction control, cornering ABS, and offroad ABS. The motorcycle gets three ride modes- street, rain and off-road.

The KTM 390 Adventure is now powered by the same 399 cc engine as the 390 Duke

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle features a WP Apex upside-down fork setup along with a rear monoshock, fully adjustable with 200 mm suspension travel at the front and 205 mm travel at the rear. Braking duties on the bike are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The seat height of the motorcycle stands at 830 mm, while the kerb weight of the bike is 183 kg. The 390 Adventure will ride on spoked wheels – 21-inch front – and 17-inch rear, both of which will be offered with tubeless tyres.



On the powertrain front, the 390 Adventure is now powered by the same ‘LC4c’ 399 cc, single-cylinder engine as the 390 Duke. The liquid-cooled mill churns out 44 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque on the motorcycle. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a bi-directional quickshifter.

KTM 390 Adventure X

The KTM 390 Adventure X rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloys

Visually, the KTM Adventure X is nearly identical to the 2025 390 Adventure, featuring the same styling cues such as the dual projector headlamp, beak-style mudguard and a sharp-looking front cowl. The biggest change on the Adventure X over the 2025 390 Adventure is the fact that it gets alloy wheels, in line with its more road-biased character. Similar to the other variant, the Adventure X also gets a 5-inch TFT display. In terms of electronics, however, the Adventure X does not feature cruise control, cornering traction control, ride modes or cornering ABS like the 390 Adventure. However, it does get off-road ABS.

The seat height of the motorcycle is 825 mm, 5 mm lower than the standard 390 Adventure

On the mechanical front, the X variant features a WP Apex upside-down fork setup along with a rear monoshock. While the setup has 200 mm travel at the front and 205 mm travel at the rear, it is non-adjustable, unlike the 2025 390 Adventure. The braking hardware is similar and handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The seat height of the motorcycle is 825 mm, 10 mm lower than the standard 390 Adventure. The 390 Adventure X rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.



Powertrain details remain the same, with the 390 Adventure X being powered by the same liquid-cooled 399 cc engine that churns out 44 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque on the motorcycle. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a bi-directional quickshifter.



