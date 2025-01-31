Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia SyrosRenault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeMG 4 EVToyota bZ4X
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300RKTM New 390 Duke
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Specifications Revealed

KTM had opened bookings for the 2025 390 Adventure in India last month, and is expected to launch the bike soon
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 31, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM has revealed the specifications of the 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X.
  • Gets cruise control, three ride modes.
  • Powered by the same 399 cc engine as 390 Duke.

Over two months since its global debut at EICMA 2024, KTM has finally revealed the full specifications of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure series for India. To be offered in three variants globally- standard, X and R, the changes on the latest iteration of KTM’s popular adventure tourer are significant and include a new engine. Confirmed for an India launch, it is the standard 390 Adventure and the more road-biased Adventure X that will make it to Indian shores, with the more hardcore R variant likely to be reserved for foreign markets. 

 

Also ReadKTM 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro R India Bookings Open; Deliveries In February 2025
 

2025 KTM 390 Adventure

AD 4nXcwb P7C8ZjEsNy2AmofUedscgdMw87LWQ0pqGcefSB plxPMxO8NxMsxbGcGflU T4hivRHE0Gs303VyaW1lcbr2GAqh

The design of the new KTM 390 Adventure is vastly different from its predecessor

 

Visually, the 390 Adventure gets sleeker, more exposed styling and edgier body parts than before. Up front, it gets a vertically stacked dual projector headlamp outlined by daytime-running lamps, a tall windscreen, and a beak-style mudguard. Towards the side, the motorcycle gets a sharp-looking front cowl, a thin seat, and prominent side panels below the seat. Another notable change is the fact that it features an underbelly exhaust, instead of an upswept exhaust like its predecessor. The rear section of the bike gets minimal body panels and a small tail lamp, much like its predecessor. The 390 Adventure will feature a 5-inch TFT display seen on the 390 Duke, with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. The list of electronics offered on the 390 Adventure includes cruise control, cornering traction control, cornering ABS, and offroad ABS. The motorcycle gets three ride modes- street, rain and off-road.

AD 4nXfvDh9HTd406wWfBbfMStrtDMcWIuaksrdpxBv sm4 im13PLCBwPTqh36Ct50Zzdu4FQXEc804WuNi4zhgPfvEK8cb8mUv2PmllOJ5f 8JIL2fwvnoppgWqCmwIP

The KTM 390 Adventure is now powered by the same 399 cc engine as the 390 Duke

 

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle features a WP Apex upside-down fork setup along with a rear monoshock, fully adjustable with 200 mm suspension travel at the front and 205 mm travel at the rear. Braking duties on the bike are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The seat height of the motorcycle stands at 830 mm, while the kerb weight of the bike is 183 kg. The 390 Adventure will ride on spoked wheels  – 21-inch front – and 17-inch rear, both of which will be offered with tubeless tyres.
 

On the powertrain front, the 390 Adventure is now powered by the same ‘LC4c’ 399 cc, single-cylinder engine as the 390 Duke. The liquid-cooled mill churns out 44 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque on the motorcycle. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a bi-directional quickshifter.

 

Also ReadNew KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025
 

KTM 390 Adventure X

AD 4nXdsu5K4mp DOB1GCxOADsCopwBrAoEeTUEEJpFcBctSlC9rLHxd0THWlecEMYvoR4y5BiypVQ9Z8JXZnCVWiiSMJLCH90qkInJraAJlLrmOKa6HPAmW8kD XLENJK

The KTM 390 Adventure X rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloys

 

Visually, the KTM Adventure X is nearly identical to the 2025 390 Adventure, featuring the same styling cues such as the dual projector headlamp, beak-style mudguard and a sharp-looking front cowl. The biggest change on the Adventure X over the 2025 390 Adventure is the fact that it gets alloy wheels, in line with its more road-biased character. Similar to the other variant, the Adventure X also gets a 5-inch TFT display. In terms of electronics, however, the Adventure X does not feature cruise control, cornering traction control, ride modes or cornering ABS like the 390 Adventure. However, it does get off-road ABS.

AD 4nXc7weKX5RD yU1p2cUaZIq0mkqwJtmpVcTCJeLhbZbWdtwGH96XPn5FrhuJbBD2830T yyfJ cEcQcrfgV88 BG V9YML52mn8LM qU6f2bnjY

The seat height of the motorcycle is 825 mm, 5 mm lower than the standard 390 Adventure

 

On the mechanical front, the X variant features a WP Apex upside-down fork setup along with a rear monoshock. While the setup has 200 mm travel at the front and 205 mm travel at the rear, it is non-adjustable, unlike the 2025 390 Adventure. The braking hardware is similar and handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The seat height of the motorcycle is 825 mm, 10 mm lower than the standard 390 Adventure. The 390 Adventure X rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. 
 

Powertrain details remain the same, with the 390 Adventure X being powered by the same liquid-cooled 399 cc engine that churns out 44 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque on the motorcycle. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a bi-directional quickshifter.


 

# KTM 390 Adventure# 2025 KTM 390 Adventure# KTM 390 Adventure India launch# KTM 390 Adventure specs# KTM bikes# Adventure tourer# Adventure Motorcycles# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Austrian brand first unveiled the new motorcycle at the EICMA Motor Show 2024 in Milan, Italy
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure To Launch In India On January 30
  • Recently showcased at India Bike Week 2024, the motorcycles are expected to be launched sometime in January 2025
    KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro R India Bookings Open; Deliveries In February 2025
  • Alongside the standard 390 Adventure, KTM has also showcased the more focused KTM 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week 2024.
    New KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025
  • Tough times for Pierer Mobility AG which currently owns KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas and MV Agusta two-wheeler brands
    KTM On The Verge Of Bankruptcy; Announces Self-Administration
  • The flagship 1390 Super Duke R and the 890 Duke R were also launched alongside the Adventure models.
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R: In Pictures

Latest News

  • The 2025 250 Adventure is all-new like its larger sibling and is powered by the same motor from the 250 Duke
    2025 KTM 250 Adventure Details Revealed
  • Offered in both coupe and spider formats the 12Cilindri is powered by Ferrari’s naturally aspirated V12 engine
    Ferrari 12Cilindri Launched In India At Rs 8.50 Crore
  • The biggest change on the F77 SuperStreet is the revised position of the handlebar over the standard F77 Mach 2
    Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Launched In India
  • While the YZF-R3 is now priced at Rs 3,59,900, the naked MT-03 now retails at Rs 3,49,900, both ex-showroom
    Yamaha YZF-R3 And MT-03 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh
  • Prices for the third-gen Ola S1 lineup start at Rs 79,999; hub motor replaced with mid-drive motor in lower-end models.
    Ola Electric Gen 3 S1 Scooter Range Launched With ABS, Brake-By-Wire, Made-In-India 4680 Cell
  • KTM had opened bookings for the 2025 390 Adventure in India last month, and is expected to launch the bike soon
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Specifications Revealed
  • Launched in August 2023, the first unit of the electric scooter was delivered well over a year after its price announcement
    TVS X Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence In India
  • The Discovery is a more touring-friendly variant of the DesertX packing in additional body & engine protection and panniers.
    Ducati DesertX Discovery Bookings Open Ahead Of India Launch
  • The new third-gen platform is set to underpin two all-new model lines from the EV maker - the S2 and S3, aside from a new generation of the S1.
    Ola Gen 3 Electric Scooter To Debut On January 31
  • Stella Li is the first woman to be named the World Car Person of the Year
    BYD's Stella Li Named 2025 World Car Person Of The Year

Research More on KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure
8.3

KTM 390 Adventure

Starts at ₹ 2.81 - 3.61 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 390 Adventure Specifications
View 390 Adventure Features

Popular KTM Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Specifications Revealed
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved